Three productive properties on famed Riverina Plains up for grabs

Woorilla is a 9573 hectare (23,655 acre) aggregation comprising of three properties on NSW's famed Riverina Plains.
Located on Merungle Road, 38km from Hillston, the aggregation is being offered by Ian and Linda McLean and has been held by the family for more than 105 years.
The aggregation comprises of Woorilla (4577ha/11,310 acres), Tarrawonga (2904ha/7176 acres), and Walkers (2092ha/5169 acres).
The low-input pastoral land is ideally suited to sheep, goats, and/or cattle.
The aggregation has a history of conservative management that has resulted in native grass country that is in outstanding order.
Woorilla has an estimated carrying capacity is 3500-4000 Merino ewes and followers, with opportunity cattle trading and fattening in suitable seasons.
The property also has scope for development, being situated adjacent to irrigated cotton, wheat, almonds and other intensive cropping operations.
The property features a 5km frontage to the Lachlan River and a 10km frontage to Merrowie Creek.
Excellent water security is also provide from a number of other sources including six wind and solar powered bores with equipped poly and concrete tanks reticulating to concrete troughs, and an eight megalitre stock and domestic water licence.
The registered by-wash dam covers 26ha (65 acres).
There is also a 972ML general security Lachlan River water license available for 221ha of approved cultivation.
The aggregation is described as having excellent, low-input pastoral land ideally suited to sheep, goats, and cattle.
There is an excellent combination of native grasses and bush country, which provides both shelter for livestock and protection to the riparian zones.
Working Improvements include a five stand shearing shed and steel yards, three additional sets of steel sheep yards, steel cattle yards, large steel machinery shed with concrete floor and renovated shearers quarters.
There is also a air-conditioned five bedroom homestead with wide verandahs. The well maintained, home is positioned close to the Lachlan River.
The Woorilla Aggregation will be auctioned online by Inglis Rural Property as three separate holdings on AuctionsPlus on April 30.
The 972ML of water will offered first to the buyer of Woorilla.
Contact Sam Triggs, 0410 683 891, or Liam Griffiths, 0427 474 900, Inglis Rural Property.
