Productive Warrabone offers significant farming potential | Video

Warrabone is a 4520 hectare (11,169 acre) northern NSW property currently run as a beef breeding and fattening operation with significant potential for cultivation.
Located 22km south of Carinda, 37km north of Quambone and 80km from Coonamble, up to 50 per cent of property has previously been farmed.
Warrabone features productive soils that range from sandy loams to heavy clays.
The property is currently stocked with some 350 breeders and their progeny plus about 900 agistment cattle.
Warrabone is also well suited to sheep.
The open paddocks feature shade lines and currently has an outstanding volume of feed with large areas of established buffel grass.
The very well fenced property has a central laneway with troughs that connects the majority of the paddocks to the yards.
The substantial set of 600 head capacity M&M steel cattle yards is equipped with a crush, loading ramp and has larger holding yards.
Water is a standout feature of Warrabone with a solar powered bore pumped to some eight tanks and 12 troughs.
There is also a bore drain that runs through the property, and six of the eight large dams can be filled from the bore.
Accommodation comprises of a two bedroom transportable home with a separate amenities block, which is powered by a generator.
Contact Brian McAneney, 0417 277 424, or Joe Simpson, 0439 262 402, Elders Dubbo Rural.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.