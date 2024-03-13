Far west crime three times higher than NSW average

The rates of property and violent crime in the state's far west and Orana is almost three times the NSW average.
In a new report released today, the NSW Bureau of Crime Statistics and Research (BOSCAR) has found the rate of property and violent crimes in regional NSW were respectively 59 per cent and 57pc higher than in Sydney.
Sexual assault reports increased by 1505 incidents (46.8pc) in regional NSW from 2019 to 2023, while in March 2023, there were 699 motor vehicle theft incidents in the regions, the highest recorded number since January 2010.
Ahead of the release of the alarming data, the NSW government on Tuesday announced it would introduce legislation that would create a new offence for "posting and boasting" in the Crimes Act 1900 imposing an additional penalty of two years imprisonment for people who commit motor vehicle theft.
It follows The Land's report last week which showed there was more of a chance of being a victim of crime in a regional area than the city, with car theft topping the list of crimes, being fuelled by people under 18 posting their crime on social media.
Bail laws will also be strengthened to include a temporary, extra bail test for people between 14 and 18 charged with certain serious break and enter offences or motor vehicle theft while they are already before the courts on similar allegations.
BOSCAR executive director Jackie Fitzgerald said there was a "longstanding feature" of crime in NSW that regional, rural and remote locations tend to experience higher rates of crime than the city.
"The gap has grown over time as crime reductions in Sydney have exceeded those in the regions from 2004 to 2023," Ms Fitzgerald said.
While crime is higher in regional NSW than in Sydney, it is not the case that crime is necessarily increasing. In regional NSW most property crimes were considerably lower in 2023 compared to 2004.
Ms Fitzgerald said within regional NSW crime was also not evenly distributed and particular regional locations show crime rates much higher than the state average, which was evident in the far west of the state where the rates of both violent and property crime were almost three times the NSW average.
In 2023, rates of stealing from person in the regions were either lower than, or equivalent to 2019.
