Police search for cattle taken from South Coast property

An investigation is ongoing after a group of calves went missing, believed to have been stolen, from a property on the South Coast.
"Police are appealing for information, following the theft of cattle from a property on the South Coast," the NSW Police Rural Crime Prevention Team said in a statement.
Police believe 10 Baldy Angus calves were taken from a property on East Sams Corner Road, Mogilla, roughly 33 kilometres west of Bega, on Monday, January 29.
"Rural Crime Investigators attached to South Police District attended the scene and were told the steers and heifers were aged between six to 12 months old and ear marked with a two leaf clover," police said in a statement.
Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Rural Crime Investigator Senior Constable Brendan Lee at Batemans Bay Police Station on 02 4472 0099 or 0428 378 412 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
