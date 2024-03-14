The Land

Police search for cattle taken from South Coast property

March 14 2024 - 2:00pm
Police believe the cattle were taken on January 29. Picture via NSW Police Rural Crime Prevention Team
An investigation is ongoing after a group of calves went missing, believed to have been stolen, from a property on the South Coast.

