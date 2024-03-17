The Land
Soil carbon upgrade linked to good agronomy

By Bob Freebairn
March 18 2024 - 5:00am
Zero till cropping, combined with high soil fertility, stubble retention, plus other sound agronomy, is important for maximising soil carbon and, inset, Dr Susan Orgill, Select Carbon. Pictures supplied
Increasing on-farm soil organic matter, and therefore soil carbon, comes down to increasing pasture and crop production in a way that returns more shoot and root material to the soil than previous management while also reducing losses of carbon already stored in the soil.

