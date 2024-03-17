Soil carbon upgrade linked to good agronomy

Increasing on-farm soil organic matter, and therefore soil carbon, comes down to increasing pasture and crop production in a way that returns more shoot and root material to the soil than previous management while also reducing losses of carbon already stored in the soil.
These comments - by highly regarded former NSW DPI senior soils researcher Dr Susan Orgill and research agronomist Dr Belinda Hackney, both now with Select Carbon - stress good fundamental agronomy can increase pasture and crop production and increase soil organic matter flow into the soil.
Dr Hackney notes that sowing pasture or crop species that are suited to the soil and climate and supplying sufficient nutrients to allow them to reach their production potential is critical.
For legumes, ensuring viable inoculant is supplied - to allow them to form nodules and fix nitrogen - and grazing appropriately to allow annual species to set seed and perennials to rest at critical times in their growth cycle is also important. As is retaining crop stubbles.
Dr Hackney says it is important to appreciate what soil carbon is and what changes in soil carbon can mean for a farming business.
Soil organic matter is a major driver of agricultural productivity and carbon enters the soil as soil organic matter.
Soil organic matter consists of above ground material such as leaves, litter and manure and below ground material such as roots and exudates.
Soil organic matter contains 58 per cent carbon.
In every tonne of soil organic matter there is around 90 kilograms of nitrogen, 19kg of phosphorus and 14kg of sulphur.
Nutrients are released by soil microbes for plant uptake.
Organic matter is central in raising cation exchange capacity and water holding capacity, especially in lighter soils.
It also improves soil aggregate stability which can improve infiltration, drainage and reduce erosion.
Dr Orgill stressed just how good agronomy increases soil carbon will vary according to soil type, rainfall and management.
This partly explains why scientific papers have differing views about how much soil carbon can be increased by altering farm practices.
An example is a paper by Dr Warwick Badgery, and colleagues, in 2020.
It reported an increase of 1.2 tonnes per hectare carbon, per year, for five years where cropping was converted to pasture near Condobolin.
Studies by Dr Rick Young, formerly with NSW DPI, on the Liverpool Plains noted a carbon increase of only 0.33t/ha per year where lucerne was maintained for eight years.
So, what was the difference in these studies?
Soil type - red-brown earth compared to a black soil - rainfall, along with when rain fell, the type and rate of pasture sown and depth to which samples were measured.
It was 30 centimetres in the Badgery study and 20cm in the Young study.
Contrasting findings includes result noted in papers authored by Dr Orgill in 2018. These found changes in grazing management in the Monaro, over five years, increased soil carbon by 1.46t/ha, per year with native pastures in granite soils where critical nutrients (phosphorus and sulphur) were corrected.
In contrast a paper by Dr Elizabeth Coonan in 2019 reported grazing management and nutrient application increased soil carbon by 0.6t/ha, per year, over a 20-year period on a granite derived soil with a Phalaris and sub clover mixed pasture.
Differences in results were also likely partly explained by sampling depth.
In the Orgill experiment it was 30cm and the Coonan experiment 60cm.
Climate, soil type and pastures and soil fertility also varied.
In a 2017 study following on from Dr Clive Kirkby's, formerly with the CSIRO, work on balancing nutrients to increase soil carbon, Dr Orgill reported no upper limit in soil carbon storage where organic matter and balanced nutrients were applied to build stable soil organic matter in granite and basalt soils from the Monaro region.
Dr Hackney stresses that increasing soil carbon is site specific.
It depends much on soil type, climatic conditions, management changes as well and how long they are implemented for.
All research authors agree undertaking management changes that promote plant growth, the use of perennials and legumes in farming systems and increasing soil cover all contribute to building soil carbon.
All of these are core principles of good agronomy.
To find out more about how management can affect soil carbon upcoming events are scheduled for Manildra and Parkes on April 8, Condobolin and Forbes on April 9 and West Wyalong and Cootamundra on April 10 with Dr Orgill and Dr Hackney. Contact Select Carbon at soil@selectcarbon for more information.
Next week: Remarkable progress in grain sorghum productivity.
Bob Freebairn is an agricultural consultant based at Coonabarabran. Email robert.freebairn@bigpond.com or contact 0428 752 149.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.