The tale of The Land's Tails columnist

It's ironic that when Virginia Harvey (nee Pile) left school in 1975, she put an advertisement in The Land in an attempt to find track riding and stud work with Thoroughbred studs.
Years later, having gained employment with numerous Thoroughbred studs across the world, she took a job working for the very newspaper she had used to get her first full-time job.
Mrs Harvey has been writing for The Land for nearly 35 years and during that time she's built up a loyal following of readers who delight in her full-page weekly column.
Her vast knowledge of Thoroughbred bloodlines, trainers, jockeys, horse husbandry and industry "gossip" is because Mrs Harvey lived and breathed the industry even before she left school.
That, coupled with her knack for spinning a good story and understanding the dos and don'ts of specialist horse photography, have stood her in good stead as one of the most respected Thoroughbred columnists and racing reporters in NSW.
Having an early love of horses and learning to ride at about 12, Mrs Harvey had her first encounter with Thoroughbreds riding trackwork when she and a school friend took part-time jobs at the Gosford racing stables.
She said nobody in her immediate family was involved, let alone interested, in horses or racing.
But living close to the Gosford racecourse meant it was easy to do the job before and after school.
"I think I was about 16 when I started working at the racecourse," she said.
"Albert Stapleford, Ian Wane and Ronnie Brown were trainers there around that time."
Finishing high school at Gosford, she had several job offers from her The Land advertisement.
Her first job was at a farm near Coonabarabran, where she rode some trackwork and worked on the horse stud.
"From there, I went to Avenel, Victoria, for all facets of stud work after which I landed in New Zealand for a couple of yearling seasons," she said.
A move to the US to work with horses added another facet to her growing resume.
"I was based in Pennsylvania and we used to travel down to Kentucky or up to Saratoga in New York state or nearby Timonium sales in Maryland state for many sales," she said.
She did that for a couple of years. Her next stop was working in Ireland at the yearling sales and, later, Tattersalls in England.
Her overseas stint lasted until the end of 1985, when she realised she needed to go home and get some formal qualifications.
She enrolled in Richmond's Hawkesbury Agricultural College where she completed the Associate Diploma in Horse Management, after which gaining employment in the naming department of the Registrar of Racehorses at the Australian Jockey Club's old offices on Alison Road, Randwick.
"That was my one and only job in the city and I stayed for about 15 months," she said.
"That was a great stepping stone and learning curve.
"During my holidays, I worked casually at nearby William Inglis stables for some Hunter Valley studs when the big yearling sales were on."
That is where she met Jennifer Churchill, well-known columnist for The Land.
"I first met Jenny in William Inglis and Son's bar at its former Sydney headquarters of Newmarket Stables," Mrs Harvey said.
"Jenny asked me 'can you type?' and I replied 'in a fashion', and it all flowed on from that moment."
At first, Mrs Harvey was typing up the race results, its Honour Board and sold Thoroughbred ads, but later she picked up Ms Churchill's column, Under The Figtree. When Mrs Harvey took it over full-time in about 1991, it was renamed Tails and has been running in The Land since.
It was also about this time that Mrs Harvey moved back to the Hawkesbury.
"There would have been at least a dozen country Saturday meetings to type up - it was in the days when there was little internet," she said.
"But this is my passion and I loved it, and I still love it.
"The interesting thing for me, and always has been, is following the breeding.
"I like to know which sire is siring the most winners and which ones are doing well and which are not.
"I like to follow where they win and what they win - that's my great interest."
She said it was not uncommon for horses that had cost a lot of money to end up at country meets as they couldn't win races in the city.
Mrs Harvey has seen some good horses and trainers in her numerous country travels.
"I remember when Sparkling Ale won two races - both ridden by Greg Ryan, on the same day at Louth in 1999," she said.
"Rusty Motorbike won two Louth Cups for Rodney Robb, while Husisname - trained by Joe Boland at Branxton, almost won four Louth Cups, but was just pipped in the last one, about 2014."
Takeover Target was another horse; he worked his way through country races to eventually find success in England, for a small country trainer in the 2000s.
"Recent times sees country trainers striving for the annual Country Championships and/or even The Kosciuszko; they are country-based races, but run at Randwick, which owners hope their horses gain a start."
