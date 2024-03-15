The Land
Home/Newsletter Feed

The tale of The Land's Tails columnist

KB
By Karen Bailey
March 16 2024 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Virginia Harvey with Hawkesbury trainer Joan Pracey at the Coonabarabran Cup races. Picture supplied.
Virginia Harvey with Hawkesbury trainer Joan Pracey at the Coonabarabran Cup races. Picture supplied.

It's ironic that when Virginia Harvey (nee Pile) left school in 1975, she put an advertisement in The Land in an attempt to find track riding and stud work with Thoroughbred studs.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
KB

Karen Bailey

Market analyst

Agricultural markets analyst and journalist for The Land newspaper. Former national cattle and lamb/sheep market analyst with Meat and Livestock Australia.

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.