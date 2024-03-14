Supplements are crucial for livestock heading into drier times

Brown paddocks are reappearing across the state on the back of hot weather and producers are being urged to be on the front foot when it comes to feeding supplements to livestock.
Parts of the state have experienced what some call a "delayed summer", with drier paddocks becoming apparent in the past few weeks.
Animal nutritionist and veterinarian Dr Jillian Kelly, AHN Consulting, Coonamble, said while the district had received rain in November - some places had 140 to 200 millimetres - since then there had only been small follow-up falls.
This also has contributed to more producers weaning their calves earlier.
"We've had a run of weather that's over 40 degrees, which really takes the green out of the pasture," she said.
"We've really hit that autumn feed gap hard - there's no green left in the paddocks.
"We've got a bulk of dry feed which is not a bad position to be in for late summer for us, so with cattle we can make good use of that with lick supplements. But for sheep, particularity joining ewes or weaners from last year, we're trailing grain out now."
Dr Kelly said her advice to clients had been to start early with protein and urea licks for livestock, rather than leaving it until the dry feed had turned to cardboard with a lower nutritional value.
This is to help drive dry feed consumption and utilisation heading into cooler months.
Dr Kelly said hay hadn't been sought after yet within the area with dry feed and good energy-dense commodities available, such as barley and faba beans.
"It's a really good time to scan or pregnancy test and start to turn off young stock," Dr Kelly said.
"These really wet and really dry periods are becoming more and more part of our farming situation."
Similar conditions have been seen in Dubbo.
Senior land services officer, Patricia O'Keeffe, Local Land Services, Dubbo, said the area received rain before Christmas and dams were filled. However, conditions had become quite dry before the rain and producers had already begun to destock and make feeding plans.
"Producers were getting feed tests just to identify the quality of the feed they had and if there was a gap, then they started sourcing alternatives," Ms O'Keefe said.
"Such as better quality hay and grains, particularly for the animals with higher nutritional requirements like lactating, pregnant and growing animals."
Ms O'Keeffe said Central West LLS had been offering free water and feed testing for producers, which was taken up well before Christmas and then again now with the conditions drying off.
But she reminded producers to get on top of things when it came to feeding supplements and minerals.
"I think there's a lot of misconception about proteins that are most important," Ms O'Keeffe said.
"You've got to get the energy right first and balance up the rest - the protein and the minerals."
She said the NSW DPI supplementary feed calculator was a great tool.
"They can enter in their values from their feed analysis and they can put in their specific feed and get the requirements for their animals, then work out a beneficial way of matching that feed requirement," she said.
Further south, Ausfarm Nutrition Products animal nutritionist Michael Salvi, Wagga Wagga, said the company had started to sell plenty of dry feed supplements.
He said pastures in the area, which now contained dry feed, would be lacking minerals such as calcium, phosphorus and sodium and the quality was likely worse than past years due to the rain through summer washing out the soluble sugars and proteins.
Mr Salvi said he had started conversations with producers about early weaning and recommended purchasing good hay and some grain, too.
He said producers should also consider how feed quality might also affect intake and in turn weight gain.
"If they're full of straw and roughage sitting there for such a long time, the rumen is not digesting efficiently," he said.
"What we're doing is we give them a bit of what we call non-protein nitrogen and a couple of things like phosphorus and cobalt trace elements, which just kicks that fermentation back into gear and lets those animals digesting that feed a bit more efficiently."
Maxwell producer and nutritionist Paul Meggison, south of Wagga Wagga, runs 120 Angus cattle on 202 hectares and had made the decision to wean early.
Mr Meggison said paddocks that looked quite lush in early January had dried and weather leaching had reduced the feed value of standing pastures and stubbles.
"For cows and calves, I put out bales of barley or oat straw. As soon as cows eat around an average of 2kg per head per day, this will tell you that the pasture on offer is unsuitable for lactating cows," he said.
"I bought in some barley straw early on, so what I have done is feed barley straw and a protein lick out on bare paddocks.
"If you feed the right amount of the right quality at the right time, you can maintain body weight quite easily and the cost isn't particularly high for the dry mob."
His calving cows had silage while the weaners had barley straw, silage, barley and a liquid protein supplement.
"That's basically putting money where you earn the money, rather than putting money to where you don't earn it," he said.
"If I missed giving them supplement, you can see the intake of barley straw drops dramatically."
