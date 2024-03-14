The Land
Quality attracts the premiums at Inverell with 3316 weaners averaging $839

Simon Chamberlain
Updated March 15 2024 - 7:50am, first published 5:00am
Big drafts from sole vendors in the Narrabri and Bingara districts.

Quality steers and heifers attracted premium prices at the Inverell Weaner sale, where 3316 steers and heifers returned an average of $839/head.

