Australian-grown blueberrry breaks record as world's heaviest

A NSW berry farm has grown the world's heaviest blueberry.
Weighing 20.40 grams and measuring 39.31 millimetres, the fruit has officially broken the Guinness World Record title set in 2020 by a 16.20 gram Western Australian blueberry.
The record-breaking blueberry was picked at Costa Berries' farm in Corindi, on the Mid North Coast, in November 2023 and grown by Brad Hocking, Jessica Scalzo and Marie-France Courtois.
Mr Hocking said the blueberry was from the Eterna variety which is known for its large fruit size, crisp texture and long shelf life.
"When we picked this one there were probably around 20 other berries of a similar size," he said.
"This really is a delightful piece of fruit.
"While the fruit is large, there's absolutely no compromise on quality or flavour as would be expected when developing a premium variety blueberry."
The Costa Group said its variety improvement program develops one or two new varieties of blueberries on average each year.
It licenses Costa bred varieties overseas such as the Americas, Morocco, China and south east Africa.
