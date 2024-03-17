Weaner sales, water value and soil health feature in Getting The Upper Land

Weaner sales have kicked off in NSW and The Land will be bringing you all the results in the coming days.
Meanwhile, Oxley is back this week and we'll also have feet on the ground at Sydney Royal.
Editor Andrew Norris will be AgShows NSW Young Woman dinner on Wednesday night to kick off a massive couple of weeks in Sydney
Making news this week:
A supermarket inquiry hearing was held in Orange on Tuesday. The message from industry bodies and growers was the men and women who produce our food just want a fair playing field when it comes to pricing.
In the state's north, water is becoming equally as valuable as land. Irrigation property Carsons in Wee Wah, sold in December 2022 for $22.2 million, but the water was valued at $18 million.
Australia's red meat exports recorded a significant jump last month. Figures show beef exports to Japan lifted 43 per cent from February 2023 to February 2024. Over the same period, exports in the US climbed 83pc year-on-year while exports to China lifted 26pc.
Producers were also told of the importance of managing pH levels in soils at a field day held at Karoo Angus. Researchers said older practices of using lime only when there was a visible problem was no longer considered best practice.
A friend of Oxley was at Cumnock Show at the weekend when one of the trade stands caught her eye.
In doing a double take, she realised what she first thought was a trestle table was in fact a coffin. The local funeral home had attended to display its wares and even had a guessing competition.
However, the bit that made Oxley's friend smile was the adjacent tent. The funeral home's trade stand was right next to St John's Ambulance. Oxley can confirm, however, that none of St John's patients had to visit next door.
Forget Taylor Swift tickets, one of Oxley's farm mad family friends had an equally nerve wracking wait for the newest Nike tread.
While it might not seem that sought-after, when she readied herself at the computer for the 7pm launch, it took one second for the opportunity to be lost.
Oxley hears Dunlop Volleys are still available in large quantities for a pinch of the price. Now they just have to shake it off.
A contact of Oxley now understands why kittens aren't always cute. He had driven across Sydney one evening, and after having picked up a new kitten, arrived home with an empty box.
He back-tracked to where he picked it up from - still nothing.
The next day, when arriving at work, right as he was getting out of the car, he heard a squeak. It took three fellas to find the source, inside the back upright of the driver's seat.
