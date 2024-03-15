Yass dearer than expectations

Prices exceeded expectations as weaner sales kicked off at Yass on Friday where weaner steers sold to a top of $1380 a head.
Delta Ag agent Cameron Rosser said the sale was very pleasing.
"The cattle presented extremely well following from a very reasonable summer we have had here," he said.
"It was 40 to 50 cents a kilogram above what we expected going in."
A total of 2365 cattle were yarded, which mostly consisted of Angus and Angus-cross steers.
Weaner steers weighing less than 200kg sold for $640 to $860 a head and weaner steers weighing between 200kg and 280kg made $610 to $1210.
Weaner steers in the 280kg to 330kg weight range sold for $750 to $1230 and heavier weaner steers more than 330kg made $800 to $1380.
Weaner heifers weighing less than 280kg sold for $450 to $950 and weaner heifers in the 280kg to 330kg weight range made $630 to $1060.
Heavier weaner heifers more than 330kg sold for $800 to $1050.
The best presented pen of steers was awarded to Evans and Sutherland, Crookwell, for their 35 Angus and Angus-cross steers, 370kg, which sold for $1250.
Peter Evans said they were happy with how the season had been with good rain.
"It was a very mild summer and we have had a lot of green feed," he said.
"It's drying off now going into autumn."
Jennifer Evans said they sell at the weaner sale every year and was happy with how their cattle presented this year.
"They have more weight than last year," she said.
Johnson Park, Bookham, sold 30 Angus steers, 361kg, with Rennylea blood, for $1310.
A line of 11 Angus steers, 370kg, from JB and PM Stevenson, Goulburn, made $1260.
Mulloon Creek, Bungendore, sold 11 Angus steers, 335kg, with Bongongo blood, for $1220.
In other breeds M and S Stephenson, sold 22 Hereford steers, 431kg, with Wirruna blood, for $1380.
Rob Creer sold 17 Hereford steers, 305kg, with Jindalee blood, for $910.
The best presented pen of heifers was awarded to Peter Hemler, Braidwood, for his seven Angus heifers, 349kg, which sold for $1050.
Burn and Daniel, Bowning, sold 16 Angus heifers, 299kg, with Milwillah blood, for $1030.
Glen Mcdonald, sold 16 Angus heifers, 324kg, for $1010. The same vendor sold four black baldy heifers, 280kg, for $730 and three Murray Grey heifers, 362kg, for $760.
The sale was strongly supported by local restockers.
