Yass dearer than expectations

By Alexandra Bernard
March 15 2024 - 4:00pm
Jennifer and Peter Evans, Crookwell, with their 35 Angus steers, 370kg, which were the best presented pen of steers and sold for $1250 a head at Yass on Friday. Picture by Alexandra Bernard.
Prices exceeded expectations as weaner sales kicked off at Yass on Friday where weaner steers sold to a top of $1380 a head.

