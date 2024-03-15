The Land
New mental health role bolsters dairy co-op's 'Farmer Army'

March 15 2024 - 6:00pm
Norco member Ross Blanch, Norco mental health support officer Craig Waddell, and Norco CEO Michael Hampson. Picture supplied
Norco dairy co-operative has announced the expansion of its 'Farmer Army' of mental health advocates with new recruit and dairy farmer veteran, Craig Waddell.

