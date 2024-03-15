New mental health role bolsters dairy co-op's 'Farmer Army'

Norco dairy co-operative has announced the expansion of its 'Farmer Army' of mental health advocates with new recruit and dairy farmer veteran, Craig Waddell.
Norco chief executive officer Michael Hampson said the new role of mental health support officer would provide support to their farmer members who may need to talk to someone during challenging times or simply want to have a chat with another farmer.
"Craig has extensive farming experience and brings a deep understanding of the unique challenges faced by farmers and will be available to all our farmer members to lend a supportive and empathetic ear," he said.
"The commitment Craig brings to the role of helping others and fostering a support network aligns with our mission of making a positive impact on the lives of those we serve."
Norco recognised the crucial need for the newly created role of mental health support officer, after results from the National Farmer Wellbeing Report were published, which found close to half (45 per cent) of Australian farmers had thoughts of self-harm or suicide, close to half of Australian farmers (45pc) had felt depressed and nearly two thirds (64pc) had experienced anxiety in the past few years.
Additional findings from the report found two of the top three factors impacting Australian farmer mental health were financial stress (36pc), and inflation and cost pressures (35pc).
Adding to this, more than half (51pc) of Australian farmers who struggle, do not want to burden their family or friends.
Mr Waddell, who was a dairy farmer for 45 years, is excited to commence his role supporting farmers who are struggling with their mental health.
"I bring a deep understanding of the unique challenges farmers face, and some farmers get tested every day, with some days better than others," he said.
"If there are farmers out there that need someone to talk to, I am just a phone call or farm visit away to have a yarn and help make sense of their feelings and thoughts.
"Helping our farmers is not only a great thing to do for our industry, but I feel like I am giving back to an industry I have worked in for so long."
Whilst Craig's services, are exclusive to Norco members, his role will support the work already being done by Norco member Ross Blanch and the Queensland Lifeline Farmer to Farmer program.
Mr Blanch, who saw a 30pc increase in Norco farmer referrals after the National Farmer Wellbeing launch in 2023, welcomed the additional support from Craig Waddell.
"I have been helping farmers for the last five years by empowering them to express their feelings and show them that it's ok to feel overwhelmed and challenged," he said.
"Farmers aren't built to talk and so it's really important that they have someone they can connect with who speaks their language and understands the unique struggles they face.
"I welcome Craig in his new role; the more farmers we have in the army the better. Giving farmers greater access to mental health support is vital for our industry and sometimes all it takes is for them to be heard and understood."
If this article has raised issues for you or someone you know, contact Lifeline on 13 11 14, Beyond Blue on 1300 224 636, Suicide Call Back Service on 1300 659 467, or MensLine Australia on 1300 789 978.
