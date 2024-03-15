Glen Innes weaner calves reflect their good season

Glen Innes has enjoyed a good season and the condition of weaner calves reflected that, with 1684 quality head sold on Friday.
Young steers 200 to 280kg were the largest draft for this "early bird" weaner sale, 423hd, averaging 357.8 cents a kilogram or $878 and reaching a top of 400c/kg and $1050.
Steers 280-330kg, 368hd, averaged 361c/kg or $1072 and sold up to 404c/kg and $1270.
Heifers 200-280kg, 321hd, averaged 272c/kg or $688 and peaked at 312c/kg and $801.
Heifers 280-330kg, only 99hd, averaged 265c/kg or $803 and topped at 450c/kg or $1471 for a potential show calf.
A potential show steer also tipped the record books at 600c/kg to make $2160.
Allan Fletcher, Furracabad, sold Angus cross steers out of heifers bought at the top of the market and but he were satisfied with Friday's bid of 359c/kg for 396kg or $1421/hd, with the calves staying local and going onto grass ahead of winter feed.
That price topped the sale, ignoring stellar performances of the ribbon chasers.
Mr Fletcher's heifers, 371kg, made $1113 at 300c/kg.
Angus steers from Robert and Angela Landers, Glen Innes, made $1370 for 385kg at 356c/kg, with this result a reminder that buyers were after calves with weight, ready to hit the paddock and fill out frame
Their champion Angus sisters, 362kg, made $1129 at 312c/kg going back to the paddock to spend time with a bull.
Judged champion pen of steers, Reynard Pastoral, Camlea at Glencoe, sold Angus steers with Merridale blood to $1302 for 341kg at 382c/kg.
Crossbred steers from Shakriba at Red Range made $1260 for 360kg at 350c/kg with one special potential calf pulling 600c/kg from the bidders to make $2160 on his way to chase show ribbons and rainbows.
Santa/Angus steers from the Chard family, Lambs Valley, made $1154 for 312kg at 370c/kg.
Their sisters, judged champion crossbred heifers, made $799 for 296kg at 270c/kg.
Hereford steers from Grant and Kylie Kneipp, Battalion at Dundee, brought $1095 for 324kg at 338c/kg going onto grass in the shadow of Mount Kaputar.
Their stud-bred Hereford sisters made $680 for 272kg at 250c/kg.
Speckle Park steers from Owen Walmsley, Lambs Valley, made $948 for 289kg at 328c/kg.
G and P Smith, Shannonvale, sold Angus steers to $1154 for 312kg at 370c/kg.
Their sisters made $810 for 327kg at 248c/kg with one special calf attracting a 450c/kg bid to make $1471 on her way to the show ring.
JR Hamel, Waterloo, sold Angus steers with Swanbrook blood, 330kg at 382c/kg or $1260.
Angus steers from C and K Hoppe Partnership, Gen Legh, made $1033 for 265kg at 390c/kg.
Steve and Robyn Johnston, Oakhurst at Deepwater, sold Angus steers 272kg for 372c/kg or $1012 going to the Darling Downs on feed.
Headed to a local paddock for backgrounding, Angus steers from A and J Anderson, Ilparran, made $1263 for 358kg at 353c/kg.
The sale was conducted by Colin Say and Co, Glen Innes.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.