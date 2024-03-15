The Land
Glen Innes weaner calves reflect their good season

By Jamie Brown
March 16 2024 - 5:00am
Allan and Colin Fletcher, Furracabad, sold Angus cross steers out of heifers bought at the top of the market but were satisfied with Friday's bid of 359c/kg for 396kg or $1421/hd, with calves staying local and going onto grass ahead of winter feed.
Glen Innes has enjoyed a good season and the condition of weaner calves reflected that, with 1684 quality head sold on Friday.

