Quality Casino weaner steers sell to Queensland and Tablelands support

By Mark Phelps
Updated March 17 2024 - 12:57pm, first published March 16 2024 - 2:00pm
John Smith, Glen Ayr, Woodbong, and his grandson Archie Holden, Roseview, Old Bonalbo, with 376kg Hereford steers that sold to $1293 a head at Casino on Friday. Picture by Mark Phelps.
Steer calves sold to a top of 360 cents a kilogram and up to $1293 a head at George and Fuhrmann's annual 'day one' Hereford and Angus weaner sale on Friday.

