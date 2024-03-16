Quality Casino weaner steers sell to Queensland and Tablelands support

Steer calves sold to a top of 360 cents a kilogram and up to $1293 a head at George and Fuhrmann's annual 'day one' Hereford and Angus weaner sale on Friday.
The top quality weaners received good competition from both Queensland and Northern Tablelands buyers appreciating the quality of the calves on offer.
Regular vendors John and Marie Smith, Glen Ayr, Woodenbong, topped the sale in both cents a kilogram and dollars terms.
A pen of 312kg calves made a sale high of 360c/kg to return an average $1122. The Smith's sale topping $1293 calves were the heaviest on offer, weighing 376kg.
Glen Ayr was also judged to have the grand champion pen of the yarding, a very well grown 329kg pen that made 354c/kg.
"It's probably the best season we're ever seen," Mr Smith said. "They were ready to go."
Jim and Jan Smith, Townview, Urbenville, also had plenty of standout calves on offer, with pens selling for up to 358c/kg for a top of $1197.
A pen of 277kg steers from Paul and Marian McKey, Bundaleer, Woodenbong, made $964.
George and Shirley Hardcastle, McPherson, Old Koreelah, also had steer calves that made 358c/kg to return $1151.
Steers in the 300kg-plus range generally made $1000 to $1190.
The champion pen of Angus steers were from Limpinwood, Kyogle, returning a 350c/kg or $1005.
Tweed Air, Murwillumbah, sold 249kg Angus steers for 365c/kg.
