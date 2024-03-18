Patience is, hopefully, a virtue for Punter

Last week was pretty ordinary for the stock market, but a terrible one for Nufarm (ASX code NUF).
For no apparent reason the shares fell 10 per cent and the slide appeared to be accelerating. The Punter's profit on NUF evaporated.
The movement may reflect short selling or other financial shenanigans by big players. But on the often-wise assumption something is going on that he doesn't know about, Punter has dumped the shares for $64 less than he paid for them.
In contrast, Bio-Gene Technology (BGT) shares were up by a third in a week, even though it will be years before this biological insecticide developer can expect to make serious money.
Hopefully something good is happening that the Punter doesn't know about.
Having done most of the research and testing, BGT is now into the long and detailed process of getting regulatory approvals.
It hopes to have approval for its active ingredient, Flavocide, by June 2027, but that is only the first big bureaucratic tick on the road to getting approval for particular products to open the way for full commercialisation.
In the meantime it is earning a small amount in royalties and milestone payments from Evergreen Garden Care and Clarke Mosquito Control in the US, which hopes to use BGT know-how in the multi-billion dollar business of zapping mozzies. With over $3 million in the bank, Bio-Gene can probably go another year before it needs to tap shareholders again for more cash. It is stepping up production to keep pace with expected demand and regulatory requirements.
It also has a development and licensing agreement with Israeli crop protection STK Bio-Ag Technologies, but is still looking for a partner to help it develop protection for stored grain.
The Punter has lost half the money he spent on BGT shares two years ago. He will just have to be patient.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.