Sydney school cultivates future agricultural careers

Elka Devney
By Elka Devney
March 21 2024 - 6:00pm
Speakers Karissa DeBelle, Toowoomba, Lani Fuller, Castle Hill, Briana Muller, Rouse Hill, Marion Catholic College agricultural teacher Sky Van den Berge, Courtney Agius, Oakville, Kim Hefron, Kellyville, Hayden Burt, Annangrove, and Olivia Dolly, Box Hill. Picture supplied
A passionate group of young agricultural professionals who graduated from Marian Catholic College, Kenthurst, came back to where it all began to empower the next crop of young aggies.

