Sydney school cultivates future agricultural careers

A passionate group of young agricultural professionals who graduated from Marian Catholic College, Kenthurst, came back to where it all began to empower the next crop of young aggies.
Following an increased interest in agricultural careers by current students, Marian Catholic College invited alumni to speak at a Careers Pathway Breakfast on March 15.
Alumni from as far north as Toowoomba travelled to share their experiences in the agricultural industry.
More than 60 students and parents from years nine to 12 attended the event where several speakers represented a diverse area of the industry from animal health to agribusiness, economics, equine, and zoo keeping.
Marian Catholic College agricultural teacher Sky Van den Berge said a variety of topics were discussed with valuable advice imparted to students.
"Former students mentioned their love for agriculture and how Marian was a contributing factor to their career path in their area," she said.
"They told current students to follow their passion and if a door does not open, don't let it set you back."
Marian Catholic College alumni Lani Fuller graduated in 2020 and now works as farmhand at Benstud Standardbreds, Crookwell.
From fixing fences to weaning foals and preparing yearlings for sale, Miss Fuller has thrived since joining the industry and returned to the school to share her experience.
"I wanted to shed some light about what I'm up to and how I got to where I am," she said.
"I wanted to show the kids that you don't have to be born into an agricultural family to be successful in the industry."
Rabobank senior relationship analyst Karissa DeBelle, Toowoomba, also spoke at the event.
Miss DeBelle graduated from Marian Catholic College in 2015 with hopes of becoming a vet but unfortunately didn't received the grades she needed for university.
However, after she began an agricultural science degree Miss DeBelle discovered her place in the industry.
"I believe that you can't be what you can't see and I would have loved to see the opportunities in ag beyond a veterinary degree when I was in high school as this would have saved a lot of heartbreak," she said.
Year 12 student Georgia Domars has studied agriculture for four years and said the event "showed the constant demand of new jobs being created each year".
While Miss Domars remains undecided on her career path, she has considered a future in agribusiness and agricultural education.
Fellow Year 12 student David Parada has taken a particular interest in wine science and agricultural software development.
"There are so many options for agriculture, it is the basis of society and the birthplace of science and culture," he said.
"In understanding agriculture I have a better appreciation for animals and the industry as a whole."
For year 10 student Isla Austin-Smith the career breakfast gave her a renewed interest in her potential future in agriculture.
"My mum even said to me that if she had known about the economic side of careers to agriculture she may have realised how it suited her strengths in high school and pursued a career in it.
"(Agriculture) directly connects to every aspect of our lives and it is so much more diverse than many people know."
