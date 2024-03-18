The Land
Weaner steers up to $40 a head dearer at Tamworth

By Alexandra Bernard
March 18 2024 - 11:00am
Agent Ian Morgan with Julie and Steven Felton, Bendemeer, who sold a draft of 75 Angus heifers for $1150 a head at Tamworth last Friday. Picture by Michelle Mawhinney, Tamworth Livestock Selling Agents Association.
A total of 4392 cattle were yarded at the Tamworth Westpac Rescue Helicopter Tag a Calf and Feature Weaner Sale last Friday where weaner steers sold to a top of $1310 a head.

