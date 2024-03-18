The Land
Four-legged farm workers who've helped make Australian agriculture what it is today

March 19 2024 - 6:00am
The working dog has had its profile elevated in recent years by the TV program Muster Dogs. Picture supplied by Ambience Entertainment
It's early morning. You head for the shed to be greeted by your most loyal worker who's always happy to see you, is never late and works without complaint - sometimes well into the night.

