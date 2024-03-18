Rain lifts buyer confidence at the Top of the Range Feature Weaner Sale

Following recent rainfall across the region, Angus steers made up the bulk of the 1590 head yarding at the Top of the Range Feature Weaner Sale in Armidale on Monday.
Ray White Livestock Guyra/Armidale agent Blake O'Reilly, Armidale, said the yarding was of fair to good quality.
"There was most definitely some buyer competition with the rain of the roof with most cattle handled by the New England and North West Inverell district," Mr O'Reilly said.
"There was a reduced yarding of cattle given the market trends of last week's sales which probably encouraged New England producers to hold back.
"This produced a better result for the calves that were sold today on the back end of rain."
Weaner steers less than 200 kilograms made $806 a head, while those from 200kg to 280kg attracted bids from $696 to $1113, with an average price of 367 cents a kilogram.
Weaner steers that weighed from 280kg to 330kg made $863 to $1203, to average 313.8c/kg.
Weaner steers that tipped the scales at more than 330kg sold from $910 to $1244, attracting an average price of 328.3c/kg.
In the weaner heifers, those less than 200 kilograms made $399 to $484 to average 254.8c/kg.
Weaner heifers that weighed from 200kg to 280kg attracted bids from $541 to $782, with an average price of 277.4c/kg.
Weaner heifers that tipped the scales at more than 280kg sold from $718 to $929 to average 271.6c/kg.
Nutrien Armidale agent Cody Van Heerwaarden said the sale was also strongly supported by buyers from Queensland and Western NSW.
"The market sold to dearer trends than expected with localised rain falling on Sunday night through to Monday," he said.
Philip Stacy, Armidale, sold a pen of 11 Angus heifers, 329kg, for $929.
A pen of nine Angus/Hereford heifers, 342kg, sold on account of Kerry Hatcliff, Kentucky, for $925.
Wayne Cooper and Vicki Kelly, Armidale, sold a pen of eight Charolais-cross heifers, 319kg, with Four Way Charolais blood for $919.
G and R Rixon, Armidale, sold a pen of eight Angus heifers, seven to nine months, 268kg, with Glenmorgan blood for $782.
In the steers, BS and FJ Foster, Armidale, sold a pen of 17 Angus steers, 349kg, for $1321 to top the sale.
A pen of eight Angus steers, 343kg, on account of Embokki Pastoral Company, Armidale, sold for $1244.
WA, J and WM Wilkinson, Armidale, sold a pen of 24 Angus steers, 315kg, for $1203.
Ben Lomond Beef, Ben Lomond, sold a pen of 20 Angus steers, seven to nine months, 321kg, with Inglebare and Eaglehawk blood for $1201.
Kranga Cattle Company, Thulgarrah, sold a pen of 17 Angus steers, seven to nine months, 275kg, with Millah Murrah, Eastern Plains Angus, Glenmorgan Angus and Brooksby Angus blood for $1113.
The sale was conducted by the New England Livestock Agents Association.
