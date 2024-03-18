The Land
Woman injured in farming accident, flown to hospital

By Newsroom
March 18 2024 - 4:00pm
The Westpac Rescue Helicopter airlifted the woman to Tamworth hospital. Picture from file.
A woman remains in a stable condition in hospital after an accident on a rural property.

