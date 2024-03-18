The Land
Noted highlands equestrian, cattle property Araluen for sale

Updated March 19 2024 - 11:08am, first published 9:00am
FarmBuy Real Estate
Noted equestrian and cattle property Araluen is to be sold through an expressions of interest process, with a price guide of $8-$10 million. Picture supplied
Noted NSW Southern Highlands equestrian and cattle property Araluen is to be sold through an expressions of interest process, with a price guide of $8-$10 million.

