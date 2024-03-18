Noted highlands equestrian, cattle property Araluen for sale

Noted NSW Southern Highlands equestrian and cattle property Araluen is to be sold through an expressions of interest process, with a price guide of $8-$10 million.
Located at Sutton Forest, the 63 hectare (155 acre) property on Golden Vale Road is being offered by Kathy Roche.
The property is ideally suited to both cattle and horses and is currently running a herd of Angus cows and calves.
The securely fenced paddocks have good sized dams and Wells Creek runs the full length of the property.
Araluen is also the home to the well known Berrima three day equestrian eventing trials.
The event and course which was designed by John and Kathy's son, Dr Vincent Roche, and has been patronised by numerous riders of Olympic standard and fame.
Kathy and her late husband, the very well known Doctor John Roche OAM, bought two adjoining parcels of prime agricultural land in the 1970s and called the property Araluen.
From the outset they planted a wide range of exotic trees, which today line the driveway and provide shade and shelter for the house and garden as well as providing excellent wind breaks along fence lines in the paddocks.
Araluen features a two storey, five bedroom brick residence that was constructed in 1976 and stands proudly in an established garden with trees and open lawn areas.
A large fenced-in raised bed vegetable garden with raised beds and chook yards add further charm to the stunning property.
Marketing agent David Nolan, Webster Nolan Real Estate, said Araluen was a substantial acreage situated within an easy drive of Sydney.
"Sutton Forest is renowned for its reliable rainfall and highly fertile and versatile red soils," Mr Webster said.
"The easily accessible property is in close proximity to the majority of the Southern Highland towns and villages and a comfortable 90 minute drive from both Sydney and Canberra CBDs."
Expressions of interest close on April 23.
Contact David Nolan, 0447 278 236, Webster Nolan Real Estate.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.