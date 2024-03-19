Crossbred offerings the pick of the bids at Grafton store cattle sale

Crossbred cattle offering the promise of weight and yield sold to top bidding at the Grafton store sale on Monday with prices for heifers pregnancy tested in calf selling to $1700.
Of the 1385 head on offer all steers sold to an average of 333.7 cents a kilogram or $892 to reach a top cents per kilogram bid of 400c/kg. Last month's top steer prices were 442c/kg for light calves and $1630 for grown steers.
Heifers on Monday averaged 244.6c/kg $614 across the yarding, reaching a top of 330c/kg and $1274. Last month's tops were 346c/kg and $1316. A lack of saleyard report detail prevents further analysis.
Charolais cross steers off Heifer Station sold to a top of $1069 for 290.5kg at 368c/kg going to Roma, Qld.
Vendor of the week McGrath Cattle Co at Ulmarra sold a line of Angus cross calves to a top of 390c/kg for 260.7kg across the lead 30 head to average $1022. Some of those steers went to country east of Guyra for backgrounding, others to Bucca to grow the same way.
Buyer Eliezer Robinson, Coramba, paid 392c/kg for McGrath steers happy to make the bid after offloading four decks of feeder steers from his Bucca client at a similar cents per kilogram rate.
Chapman family Charolais cross steers, off Fineflower country, EU accredited and 290.5kg, made 368c/kg or $1069.
Light Angus steers sold to the top figure of 400c/kg for 184.7kg or $739 going to Collarenebri for backgrounding.
Weaned Hereford steers 235kg made 378c/kg or $888.
A good line of Droughtmaster steers from Peter Lake and Kim McKenna, PK Rural at Grafton made $1287 for 404.6kg at 318c/kg, staying in the Clarence Valley.
Glossy coated full-mouth Devon also remained in the valley for further finishing, making $1186 for 517.5kg at 229c/kg.
The final dispersal of crossbred breeders from Andrew McIntyre, Pinkett, sold to a sale top of $1700 for Simmental over Hereford/Droughtmaster with ready demand for the cross from coastal breeders.
Of the 170 head on offer, poll Hereford cows with calves at foot reached $1560 a unit while the first cross Droughtmaster/Hereford cows with sappy Simmental calves at foot brought up to $1650.
The sale was hosted by Farrell and McCrohon.
