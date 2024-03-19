The Land
Home/Cropping

Passion for rice at Willbriggie

Stephen Burns
By Stephen Burns
March 19 2024 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rice harvest - Julian Zanatta, Sunrice director and chairman rice grower services with Robert and April Andreazza, Farm 1996, Willbriggie, 2023 Sunrice Ricegrower of the Year.
Rice harvest - Julian Zanatta, Sunrice director and chairman rice grower services with Robert and April Andreazza, Farm 1996, Willbriggie, 2023 Sunrice Ricegrower of the Year.

Preparation and attention to detail are often cited as the reasons for success in farming operations, and rightly so.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Stephen Burns

Stephen Burns

Journalist, Wagga Wagga

Jackaroo on Merino sheep studs in the Riverina, a lifetime working on the land with sheep, cropping and cattle. Graduate Charles Sturt Uni with degree in Business and a Dean's Certificate. Graduate C.B. Alexander Agricultural College

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.