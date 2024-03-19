Passion for rice at Willbriggie

Preparation and attention to detail are often cited as the reasons for success in farming operations, and rightly so.
But on Robert and April Andreazza's property Farm 1996, Willbriggie, it fits alongside their passion for growing rice and their dedication to the rice industry, which has seen them awarded the Sunrice Ricegrower of the Year for 2023.
Julian Zanatta, a director of Sunrice, and chairman of grower services at Sunrice, said the award, now in its fifth year, has lifted the profile of the industry, at a time when there are many options for growing irrigated summer crops in the Riverina.
"The entrants have to be nominated by either an agronomist or another grower," Mr Zanatta said.
"And we wanted to show what excellence in growing rice can look like and where a practical operator can relate to the other growers."
Mr Zanatta said Mr and Mrs Andreazza are deserved recipients of the award as an example of 'best practice' in the rice industry.
"This is what the best looks like and they are doing what we would like the whole industry to do," he said.
"Rob and April are a team, working together to create great outcomes for their family."
Mr Andreazza acknowledged that it was their preparation and timing of their management that has been the vital ingredient to their long term success as rice growers.
"Preparation is the key," he said.
"Successful farming is all about timing, when the difference between a good crop and an ordinary one is a week.
"If something needs attention I will get to it straight away, you can't afford to be complacent."
Striving for maximum yield with a minimum amount of water has been achieved by the Andreazza's through having an efficient irrigation system, and focusing on soil health.
"Our improved paddock layout gives us both better water efficiency and flexibility, along with improved time management," Mrs Andreazza said.
"We have also had the farms soil mapped on a one hectare grid where the areas which were cut and filled 20 years ago when we redesigned the layout can be identified."
The current irrigation bays have a 15 cm step with a zero grade and are perfectly flat so each has the same level of water when filled.
"It allows us to fill the top bay and let the water run through to the next lower bay," Mr Anreazza explained.
"I can also direct drill the crop and flush with a quick irrigation to get an even germination."
The current variety sown, VO 71 was planted at 120kg seed per hectare, along with 200kg/ha of a 'rice starter' fertilizer blend recommended by agronomists.
That was followed, prior to permanent watering with 150kg/ha of Gran-Am and 300kg/ha Urea.
A further addition of 160kg/ha of Urea was applied at Pinnacle Initiation, just prior to Christmas.
"We had a slow start, but we had a good finish," Mr Anreazza said as he considers yields of 14.86 tn/ha as his 2024 harvest gets underway, with 32ha harvested at the time of interview.
The Andreazza family have an aggregation of three 185ha properties based at Farm 1996, and each had been a 'soldier settlement' block excised from Kooba Station, Darlington Point.
"My parents Angelo and Gabriella started growing rice in 1965, and we have always grown rice," Mr Andreazza said. "It has been a very good crop for us."
"We do plant a low protein soft wheat into the rice paddy after the stubble has been mulched and burnt, and where it can grow on the residual irrigation water.
"The soft wheat crop is very good for us."
Mrs Andreazza said they try to manage their farming operation as efficiently as possible.
"We want to keep it simple by not over complicating our workload with other types of crops," she said.
"It's also important to have some downtime."
Mr and Mrs Andreazza will be going on a study tour of rice farmers and processors in California.
Mr Zanatta said that while the rice growers in the US might be more technically advanced, the Australian ricegrowers are still ahead with yield and quality.
"But looking at those farmers in California will show us what they are doing and how some of their practices might be of benefit here."
