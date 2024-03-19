Yearling filly smashes top-price record at ASHS Fountain of Youth sale

A black yearling filly smashed the Australian Stock Horse Society Fountain of Youth sale top-price record by $6000 on Sunday via online.
In total 34 of 86 horses sold to a top price of $41,000 to average $8610. A further 11 horses were sold after the sale.
Vendor Toby Frazer, Tamworth, sold the top-priced horse Bullseye Abby Rose to Dan Steers, Tamworth, and Denise Boyd, Maitland, for $41,000, breaking the previous top-priced record of $35,000 set by Roseleapark Nightinvegas in 2023.
Bullseye Abby Rose was sired by champion stallion Acres Mercury and out of Maverick Melody HSH, who both died in 2023.
Half sister to Bullseye Anna Rose, Bullseye Ruby Rose, and the 2023 overall three-year-old Fountain of Youth Challenge winner Bullseye Bentley, the 16-month-old filly was described as a horse with film star looks.
Joint buyer Dan Steers, Double Dan Horsemanship, said Bullseye Abby Rose "has all the attributes to make a good show horse and campdraft prospect".
"My client Denise purchased her half brother, Bullseye Bentley, three years ago and he's had great success through the incentive program that ASHS and Nutrien put on through their national show," he said.
"Toby who bred both horses mentioned to Denise that he'd have a black filly by Acres Mercury who was a fashionable and well bred stock horse sire as well as a very successful campdrafter.
"I saw pictures of the filly, really liked the look of her and knew Denise would be interested so we partnered up.
"Given both the sire and dam died, we're really coming down to the last of the genetics.
"I didn't know a lot about the dam but she's had a lot of successful progeny like the sire so we're hoping she can get the best traits from either side and allow us to continue breeding out of her.
"Embryo transfer is really accessible these days so she can still be out performing and competing but have progeny on the ground, so we can be breeding as early as this breeding season.
"Given she's only a yearling we'll look at breaking her in, starting her and having a go through the incentives that they have at the Stock Horse National Show as well as other competitions."
Bullseye Stock Horses stud principal Toby Frazer said the record breaking filly has always been special.
"Ever since she was born, she just had something about her, she's just magnificent," he said.
"I nominated her for the sale hoping someone good would buy her, now she's the highest priced stock horse I've sold.
"There was a lot of interest prior to the sale with numerous phone calls and people coming to look at her.
"She sold unreal, I always thought she was worth that but it is hard to say when you've got an online sale, so I'm just over the moon and she deserves it too."
Brian and Kayleen Sutton, Sheady Stock Horses, Lakeside, Queensland, sold the second top-priced horse Sheady High Society for $17,000.
The bay yearling filly was sired by Royalle Heart Throb and out of Minatoka Flame HSH.
Full sister to Sheady Sorento Moon, the 16-month-old was described as an extremely flashy filly with all the quality and temperament to take her to the top.
The sale was conducted online via AuctionsPlus with Nutrien Equine as the selling agents.
