Yearling filly smashes top-price record at ASHS Fountain of Youth sale

Elka Devney
By Elka Devney
Updated March 19 2024 - 5:10pm, first published 5:00pm
Top-priced horse Bullseye Abby Rose, which sold for $41,000, with Toby Frazer, Bullseye Stock Horses. Picture by Kirra Kelly
A black yearling filly smashed the Australian Stock Horse Society Fountain of Youth sale top-price record by $6000 on Sunday via online.

