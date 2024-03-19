Gloucester weaner steers firm to better for quality

Gloucester saleyards presented 1480 head of store cattle for sale on Thursday, ahead of much needed rain.
The market held firm to $50 a head stronger for the better runs of quality steers while heifers slipped $40 to $60/hd. Older steers brought bids from $1250 to $1575. Yearling steers made from $850 to $1340. Weaner steers sold from $600 to $1310. Heifer weaners, with the least buyer competition, made from $300 to $1020.
Gooch Agencies director James Gooch said rain at the weekend delivered another level of confidence.
Ian Stokes of Gloucester sold Angus steers, two years old, for the best sale price of $1575 to bullock finisher James Landers, from Dungog.
Maureen Lowrey and Joey Lyall of Stroud topped the weaner steer section selling Angus calves for $1310 to Blakehurst of Cundle Flat.
Kelvin Barry of Bulahdelah sold a terrific yard of Angus steers with Skibo blood for $1300 to Kia Ora of Gloucester.
Graham Judd of Gloucester sold Angus steers 12 months old for $1390 to AJF Brien of Coonamble.
MRW Rural of Monkerai sold Angus steer calves Knowla and Waitara blood for $1290 to Bakers Creek Beef of Gloucester.
John and Dianne Stidolph of Bulahdelah sold Knowla blood Angus heifers for the top price of $1020 to Robert Degner of Rollands Plains.
Buyers attended from Coonamble, Narrabri, Nevertire, Trangie, Hunter Valley as well as local support.
The sale was hosted by combined livestock marketers including Gooch Agencies.
