Gloucester weaner steers firm to better for quality

The market held firm to $50 a head stronger for the better runs of quality steers while heifers slipped $40 to $60/hd. Older steers brought bids from $1250 to $1575. Yearling steers made from $850 to $1340. Weaner steers sold from $600 to $1310. Heifer weaners, with the least buyer competition, made from $300 to $1020.