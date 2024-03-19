'True gentleman' David Wallings recalled

Long-time sales participant David Wallings attended almost 50 years of the Inglis Australian Easter Yearling Sale, and after his sudden passing on January 22, he will be missed at this year's event.
Among the industry's true gentlemen, Sydney resident Mr Wallings - along with his wife Helen - was usually spotted ringside.
Over recent years, they have become loyal supporters of their daughter Linda and husband Laurence Monds' Agnes Banks breeding operation, Tyreel Stud.
"While he was never a gambler, Dad loved following the sales and the breeding of the horses," Linda said.
I would run into Mr Wallings at the sales, who was always armed with a smile and up for a chat about horses and the market.
While possessing a head for business and initiating his Marks and Wallings Tyres store at West Ryde as a 17-year-old, Mr Wallings also had a love of horses, and 12 years later purchased his first youngster at the Inglis yearling sales, Secret Bid (a filly by Star Kingdom sire son Secret Kingdom).
In 1972, Mr Wallings purchased a grazing property, Helvetia, in the Bylong Valley, where his agricultural pursuits began.
These included cropping, beef cattle, and hay making, as well as the farm becoming a haven for his Thoroughbreds.
While his horse-breeding remained a hobby, Mr Wallings' broodmares blossomed to 20, and like his much-loved cattle, the home-bred horses carried the same well known WH (Wallings Holdings) shoulder brand.
"Through the early years, Mum and Dad were regular faces at the Dubbo, Scone, and Tamworth country sales, as well as Inglis' in Sydney and the Magic Millions on the Gold Coast," Linda said.
The sale of the Bylong Valley properties in 2014 led to an opportunity for the Wallings to join forces with the Monds family, who, along with sons Ben and Blake, moved to Tyreel Stud, a renowned western Sydney property having a name for producing champion racehorses.
It also meant the relocation of the Wallings family's agricultural and cattle purists with son Andrew, wife Sandy, and children Jack, Zali and Rory at the helm, continuing the well-established Collaroy Station on Cassilis and Coolah properties.
While Mr Wallings loved Thoroughbreds, he remained just as passionate about his agricultural ventures.
Tyreel Stud has continued its reputation of breeding talented racehorses. These include recent Wallings Bloodstock-bred and Tyreel Stud-sold headliners, including Classique Legend (won three stakes and the 2020 The Everest), Behemoth (triple group one winner), and dual group winner Every Rose. On behalf of a client, Tyreel also prides itself on breeding, raising, and selling wonderful mare Montefilia, a four-time group one winner and earner of $4.5 million.
It may not have been a feature meet at Muswellbrook last Friday, but there were happy connections of its eight race winners.
One of these included Iron Hat, who won the Muswellbrook Coal Company Benchmark 66 for long-time local conditioner Jan Bowen.
Bowen - who is ably aided by grandson Justin Bowen, now himself a well-established Muswellbrook trainer - was pleased of Iron Hat's fifth win for the four-year-old gelding's passionate breeder and part-owner Barbara Gallaher of Seaham, north of Newcastle.
"Barbara just loves her horses," Bowen said.
Winner of five races and $136,000, Iron Hat is one of only two named foals from the second last crop by forgotten horse Salade, which was among the first Snitzel stud stallions.
Like Iron Hat - a chestnut - Salade was trained by the late Bart Cummings to win the 2011 ATC Pago Pago Stakes-G2, this year's renewal won by Dublin Down at Rosehill last Saturday.
From winning a maiden at Orange a year ago, Elson Boy scored his biggest win for Dubbo conditioner Dar Lunn when taking the $150,000 Newhaven Park Country Championship Western Districts qualifier at Coonamble on Sunday.
In a blanket finish, the New Zealand-bred son of Fastnet Rock sire El Roca defeated the Brett Robb-trained favourite Gallant Star.
Clint Lundholm's Listen To The Band was third, and Robb's 2023 final winner, Sizzle Minizzle, was fourth.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.