'True gentleman' David Wallings recalled

Tyreel Stud has continued its reputation of breeding talented racehorses. These include recent Wallings Bloodstock-bred and Tyreel Stud-sold headliners, including Classique Legend (won three stakes and the 2020 The Everest), Behemoth (triple group one winner), and dual group winner Every Rose. On behalf of a client, Tyreel also prides itself on breeding, raising, and selling wonderful mare Montefilia, a four-time group one winner and earner of $4.5 million.