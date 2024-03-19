The Land
NSW stud spies top roan bull at Naracoorte sale

By Catherine Miller
March 19 2024 - 7:00pm
Eloora stud's Dion Brook with Kylie and Jason Catts, Futurity stud, Baradine, who paid the $24,000 top price for Eloora Melbourne T103. They are with Elders' Alistair Keller and Nutrien's Richard Miller. Picture by Catherine Miller
An outstanding soft roan bull with terrific data from Eloora stud, Bulart, Vic, fetched the top price at the 2024 Naracoorte Shorthorn bull sale at the Pathfinder Sale Complex, Naracoorte, SA, last Thursday.

