Wheat markets continue downward trend

By Paige Hill, Awb Cargill
March 20 2024 - 9:00am
Australian sorghum growers are still waiting on demand from export markets. Picture via Shutterstock
US wheat led the falls on the news developing that China has supposedly cancelled or rolled several Australian wheat cargoes, adding to the cancellation from US exporters last week.

