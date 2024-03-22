Lack of mobile coverage concerns rural communities

There has been much debate around the right to disconnect - but what about the right to connect when we really need to?
In 2024, being able to make a call wherever you are is something many take for granted, but outside of the major cities it is getting harder and harder.
Having the connectivity to conduct your business and communicate when and where you need should be a given, no questions asked.
Most critically, you should be able to call emergency services for help at any point, anywhere, if you find yourself in trouble.
However, as many of us are sadly all too aware, this is well and truly not the case - and these impending, supposed network upgrades for many are, in fact, turning out to be downgrades.
On 30 June, Telstra will switch off its 3G network for good. Vodafone has already shut its network, and Optus will close its 3G service in September. We have no confidence that the 4G network will have the same reach that 3G did.
Fear of no coverage when inevitably an accident occurs has grown exponentially, and understandably so.
In my travels around the state last week, I heard many stories where mobile coverage - or lack thereof - has been the difference between life and death.
I also heard reports of mobile coverage already deteriorating as the switch-off commences, and accounts of farm machinery requiring significant upgrades just to enable them to function on the new networks - provided they ever arrive.
Our members wistfully remember the technologies of decades ago that allowed them to make a call from the bag phones in the ute or header, even though those systems had no data or SMS ability.
A federal working group with telecommunications providers to address these critical issues our communities face is good, but what we really need is for these companies to pick up the phone and deliver a practical plan for reliable connectivity for our rural and regional communities before they pull the plug.
