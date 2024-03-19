The Land
Home/Rural Life

Wagga inquiry hears of difficulties attracting fresh GP talent

Andrew Mangelsdorf
By Andrew Mangelsdorf
March 20 2024 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Temora GP Rachel Christmas raised concerns over attracting new doctors as a state government inquiry into healthcare funding began a week of hearings in Wagga on Monday. Picture by Andrew Mangelsdorf
Temora GP Rachel Christmas raised concerns over attracting new doctors as a state government inquiry into healthcare funding began a week of hearings in Wagga on Monday. Picture by Andrew Mangelsdorf

The difficulties attracting young doctors to the regions and communication challenges between doctors and the hospitals rose to the fore as the first regional hearings of an inquiry into state and healthcare funding kicked off in Wagga on Monday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Mangelsdorf

Andrew Mangelsdorf

Journalist

Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.