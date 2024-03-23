The Land
Home/Newsletter Feed

Culcairn young gun shearer tallies 130 sheep in a day

Helen DeCosta
By Helen Decosta
March 24 2024 - 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Young gun shearer Charlie Dunn, Culcairn has recently reached a tally of 130 sheep in one day at the age of 12-years-old. Photo by Helen De Costa.
Young gun shearer Charlie Dunn, Culcairn has recently reached a tally of 130 sheep in one day at the age of 12-years-old. Photo by Helen De Costa.

At just 12 Charlie Dunn is gaining a reputation for being a young gun on the shearing circuit.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Helen DeCosta

Helen DeCosta

Livestock Writer

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.