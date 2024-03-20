Northern buyers were active at the Cooma weaner sale

Confidence was high today at the opening sale for Monaro-bred weaners and grown cattle, when agents yarded just under 4500 head.
Quality was very good with many pens in forward store condition and few cattle were offered in light store condition.
The sale was described by commission buyers as 'powerful', while Damien Roach, Nutrien, Cooma, quoted the market as 'strong'.
"It was very strong for the black calves in the 340-360kg range," Mr Roach said.
"We had a very good run of weaners in fresh condition and there was plenty of competition from Victoria and northern NSW.
"Overall, I thought the values held up and might have even been a bit more than vendors expected.
"It's a good start to our weaner sales."
Representative sales of steers 300-400kg included 59 Hazeldean-blood Angus weighing 324kg and sold by M Cottle, Cooma, for $1420: Glenavon Pastoral Co, Benduc, sold 26 black baldy weighing 348kg for $1120 and J and C Buckley, Adaminaby, sold 30 Angus weighing 310kg for $1200.
Greg Walker and his partner Rhonda Linehan, Delegate, (pictured) sold 20 Hazeldean-blood steers weighing 340kg for $1270.
Mr Walker prepares his weaner steers for these annual sales, and thought his sale today could have been back about $200 on last year.
"We had a tough spring and luckily summer was good, but I think these steers might have been about 30kg lighter than last year's drop.
"I am happy with today's price, it was a good sale."
Sales of weaner steers under 200kg included 31 black baldy weighing 289kg sold by Boco Pty Ltd, Bombala, for $1090; Tom Burke and Sons, Bobundra, sold 22 Rennylea-blood Angus weighing 300kg for $1220 and Robert Letts, Bombala, sold 35 Rennylea-blood Angus weighing 279kg for $1130.
Sales of grown steers 14 Charolais cross weighing 467kg sold by H and B Hedger, Eucumbene, for $1350: GM and HB Litchfield, Countegany, sold 23 YavenVale-blood Poll Herefords weighing 415kg for $1420 and Sally Flat Partnership, Jerangle, sold 18 Angus weighing 402kg for $1200.
Sales of heifers included 13 Rosskin-blood Angus weighing 375kg sold by AAA Rural, Berridale, for $900: 44 Angus weighing 314kg sold by RN and PM McGuffick, Nimmitabel, for $1000 and Robert Letts, Bombala, sold nine Rennylea-blood Angus weighing 370kg for $900.
Buyers attended from Bega, Bungendore, Wagga Wagga, Albury, Yass, Holbrook, Narrandera, Young, Gilgandra and Coonamble, while Victorian interests from Wodonga and Pakenham secured their requirements.
Cooma-based agents Elders and Nutrien conducted the sale.
