The Land
Home/Cropping

Pricing slide on corn reflects bumper harvest

JB
By Jamie Brown
Updated March 26 2024 - 3:32pm, first published 10:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Corn supply in this bumper year has pulled prices back. Josh Fleming is pictured in the header at Codrington via Casino.
Corn supply in this bumper year has pulled prices back. Josh Fleming is pictured in the header at Codrington via Casino.

A bumper season for corn right across the state has deflated prices ahead of the southern harvest.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JB

Jamie Brown

North Coast reporter

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.