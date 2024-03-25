Pricing slide on corn reflects bumper harvest

A bumper season for corn right across the state has deflated prices ahead of the southern harvest.
Quirindi grain trader, John Webster, says the volume expected to come off will maintain bids on a downward slope, having already dropped by $100/t in the past six weeks.
As a result quotes as high as $450/t on-farm in the north of the state are down to as low as $330/t in the south.
"Growers will just have to sit on it and hope the prices go back up," Mr Webster said.
Adam Robinson, Robinson Grain, Dubbo, said the lack of demand for corn had to compete with other feed crops.
"The year before, prices were strong and now it's totally opposite," he said.
"This is the story of niche crops in Australia - there is either famine or excess.
"The markets were good at planting time and there was an opportunity for growers to lock in the price, but a lot didn't."
Growers now look likely to store as much volume on-farm as they can with the remainder offered to an already soft feed market.
With wheat around $300/t on-farm, corn can expect to hover less than 10pc above that.
For northern growers managing fall army worm with multiple sprays, the cost of production means this year's later planted crops, more prone to FAW attack, could be close to breaking even.
As a result of FAW pressure on the Darling Downs and the Burdekin regions of Queensland growers have swung to other summer options, notably sorghum, creating a supply issue that the southerners have rapidly filled.
However, Griffith agronomist Heath McWhirter says the bumper corn crop has more to do with rotation out of cotton than demand issues in the north.
"Agronomically corn is a good fit for a cotton disease break and it allows the use of alternative herbicides," he said.
"Many producers grow both, with cotton yielding better in a hot summer and corn providing best in cooler seasons. This year we started cool, which the corn tolerates better, and finished the summer with warmer than average temperatures which benefits both corn and cotton.
"This year everyone's production is higher than average. Most are grown on fallow, returning 15-17t/ha without drying costs. Corn that comes after cotton (harvested in wet autumn conditions) grows in compacted soil with a more variable seed bed for establishment, so the tonnage generally drops to 14-15t/ha," he said.
"We budget on 14t/ha with the aim of upside if the season goes our way.
"This year we had a fair price for water and a conducive season, with mild temperatures through tassling and a warm, dry finish which brings the maturity forward.
"But the trouble with corn is its market is domestic and too much supply causes price problems.
"Most farmers will choose to store their grain and sell at a later date," says Mr McWhirter, who manages corn crops within a 250 kilometre radius of the Riverina's centre.
"Growers will store as much as they can and what they can't they will have to sell, but a crop that in normal years produces 14t/ha and gets $380/t will be a similar income to a 16t/ha crop that earns $300t."
