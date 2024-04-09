The Land
Managing FAW in corn needs to be precise

JB
By Jamie Brown
April 9 2024
The learning curve for growers in the fall army worm impact zone has been intense and has required scientifically precise management, but with good results, as seen here at Cordrington via Casino.
Navigating pest pressure from fall army worm is a technical challenge that succeeded this season for Casino mixed cropper Joe Fleming, Codrington, who grew a crop of gritting corn that yielded nine to 10 tonnes a hectare.

