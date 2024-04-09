Managing FAW in corn needs to be precise

Navigating pest pressure from fall army worm is a technical challenge that succeeded this season for Casino mixed cropper Joe Fleming, Codrington, who grew a crop of gritting corn that yielded nine to 10 tonnes a hectare.
The crop included trials of different seed varieties with the results highlighting potential winners, in particular Pioneer 1837, while four other varieties were a close second.
This is all part of the learning curve for growers in the fall army worm impact zone, which has been intense - the wins coming where growers have been precise.
"We've learnt a lot but we need better chemicals. It is expensive to control and what we're doing isn't 100pc," Mr Fleming said.
Moth bait and seed dressing are two technologies which have yielded mixed results.
He said translaminar Vantacor worked great, but sprays had to be limited to two rounds to prevent developing resistance.
One technique adopted by Mr Fleming was to spray the expensive chemical first, when plants were small, and band it only over the emerging crop, saving on volume.
"We planted early which helped," said Mr Fleming, pointing out that the larvae now over-winter in Queensland and on the North Coast, with damage to young corn occurring as soon as the soil temperatures warm.
However, the crop still required four sprays of different pesticides to control the grub, including one very late in the growing season.
"If not for the grubs we would have had more than 10t/ha," he said. "I estimate that we lost five to 10 per cent of production."
Mr Fleming said he was targeting the feed market, having sold some corn already for $400/t on farm, and would store the remainder on farm.
