How to watch the Sydney Royal Show from home

Being able to watch from afar has become one of the favoured customs at the Sydney Royal Show and The Land's livestreams will once again bring the main cattle judging events straight to you at home.
The Land will be on the ground and streaming live from Sydney Olympic Park.
The livestream broadcasts can be found by clicking here and then scrolling down on the opened page.
Streams will kick off on Friday, March 22, with the action from the stud cattle rings.
Our livestreams of the main stud cattle competitions continue through to Monday, March 25.
The streams kick back off again on Tuesday, April 2, for the dairy cattle.
It is all helped made possible by Achmea who are sponsoring the cattle and dairy livestreams at Sydney Royal this year.
Also, Showtime is back in 2024 to deliver you daily updates over the first weekend of the show.
The Showtime segment will be sponsored by:
The Land will also bring to you a livestream of the ALPA National and NSW Young Auctioneers Competitions.
To find the livestream broadcasts, click here.
