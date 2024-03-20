Wrigley Cattle Co achieve full clearance at annual sale

Buyers sought well structured bulls with good calving ease and low birth weight at the Wrigley Cattle Co annual bull sale, held at the Condobolin saleyards on Tuesday March 20.
At auction, the sale achieved a full clearance with 42 bulls sold to a top price of $21,000, to average $9240.
Following spirited bidding, the top-priced bull, Wrigley T53 was knocked down to the Stuckey family of Murtonga Pastoral, Homesworth, Condobolin, for $21,000.
Sired by Moogenilla Quinella Q33 and out of Wrigley P63, the sale-topper weighed 882 kilograms with a scrotal circumference of 42 centimetres.
The 21-month-old bull had an estimated breeding value (EBVs) in the top ten per cent of the breed for a gestation length of -6.6, 200-day growth of +60 and a scrotal size of +3.1.
Wrigley T53 also placed in the top 20pc of the breed for a calving ease of +7.6, 400-day weight of +117, 600-day weight of +148, milk of +25, docility of +40 and carcase weight of +71.
The bull had an eye muscle area (EMA) of +8.4 and intramuscular fat (IMF) of +2.8.
Forbes Livestock and Agency agent Jack Piercy said the return buyers who have a Shorthorn based cow herd sought "a good bull with great genetics that ticks all of the boxes".
"We looked for good structure, temperament, EMA, IMF and a low birth weight to put over the heifers," Mr Piercy said.
"Once the bull grows into its full weight category he'll be joined to their Angus Shorthorn cross cows."
The Stuckey family also found similar qualities in Wrigley T94, which they purchased for $12,000.
Son of Connamara P64 and out of Toolong J1057, the 21-month-old bull weighed 812kg with EBVs in the top 10pc of the breed for a calving ease of +7.2, 200-day growth of +58, 400-day growth of 105, 600-day growth of +140, carcase weight of +82, P8 fat of +1.9, IMF of +3.6 and net feed intake of -0.11.
The second top-priced bull Wrigley T134 was purchased by Andrew and Tess Herbert of Gundamain Feedlot Pty Ltd, Gundamain, Eugowra, for $15,000.
Sired by Te Mania Nocton N1396 and out of Toolong J951, the 21-month-old bull weighed 838 kilograms with an EBVs in the top 10pc of the breed for a docility of -6.7 and carcase weight of +82.
The bull also placed in the top 20pc of the breed for a calving ease of +9.3, rib fat of +3.2, P8 fat of +3.7 and IMF of +5.4.
Mr and Mrs Herbert also purchased Wrigley T126 for $12,000 and Wrigley T95 for $11,000.
Wrigley Cattle Co co-principal Charlie Wrigley said he was "very happy to achieve a full clearance with great support from local and repeat buyers".
Panorama Park Family Trust, Coleambally, purchased six bulls to a top-price of $11,000 to average $9,333.
Moonebah Pty Ltd, Kylee, Niangala, also purchased a draft of six bulls to average $7,833.
JA and KJ Elder, Beltana, Yelarbon, Qld, purchased three bulls to average $10,000.
Noan Pastoral Co, Quambone, purchased three bulls to a top of $11,000 to average $9,000.
The sale was conducted by Kevin Miller Whitty Lennon and Co. AuctionsPlus provided the online interface.
