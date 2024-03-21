The Land
Home/Cropping

Ava Christie and Hope Fitzpatrick named joint winners of 2024 Jan Cathcart Memorial Scholarship

Updated March 21 2024 - 3:07pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hope Fitzpatrick from Moulamein, with Laurie Arthur, chairman SunRice Group. Photo: supplied
Hope Fitzpatrick from Moulamein, with Laurie Arthur, chairman SunRice Group. Photo: supplied

Ms Ava Christie from Albury, and Ms Hope Fitzpatrick from Moulamein, have been announced as joint recipients of the SunRice Group's 2024 Jan Cathcart Memorial Scholarship.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.