Ava Christie and Hope Fitzpatrick named joint winners of 2024 Jan Cathcart Memorial Scholarship

Ms Ava Christie from Albury, and Ms Hope Fitzpatrick from Moulamein, have been announced as joint recipients of the SunRice Group's 2024 Jan Cathcart Memorial Scholarship.
The Scholarship of up to $10,000 per year will support both women in their studies. Hope is in her second year of a Bachelor of Business Majoring in Agribusiness and Finance at La Trobe University, whilst Ava is pursuing a Bachelor of Science and Bachelor of Agricultural Science (Hons), at the University of Tasmania.
In presenting Ava and Hope with their scholarships at a celebratory dinner in Deniliquin, SunRice Group
Chairman Laurie Arthur said in our 10th year of the Jan Cathcart Memorial Scholarship, I'm so pleased that we have not one, but two, very worthy recipients to announce.
"Both this year's winners, Ava and Hope, show a commitment to the rice industry and their communities through different pathways and the selection of two candidates is testament to the calibre of applicants we had for this year's scholarship," he said.
"Ava, whilst not growing up on a farm, is passionate about resource management, sustainability, pest management, and genetics - and applying each of these to rice growing.
"Hope's vision is to pursue an agricultural profession within her home region of the Riverina building on her connection to country living and establishing strong connections with local farmers and actively engage in the rice industry."
Now in its tenth year, the Jan Cathcart Memorial Scholarship was designed to provide recipients with financial support and hands-on industry experience to assist them in achieving their career goals.
"At the SunRice Group, we are really proud to have honoured Jan's commitment by investing in the future of the industry through the Scholarship, Mr Arthur said.
"Jan had a passion for the rice industry, and for seeing young people properly trained and educated so that they could in turn contribute to the industry. So, there could have been no better way to have recognised her than by supporting a total of 14 young women to further their studies."
The recipients thanked SunRice Group for the opportunity and reflected on Jan Cathcart's legacy and what it means to them.
On receiving the Award, Ava Christie said she is focused on developing a greater understanding of the wide range of elements of rice production, and contributing to the industry in research, work, education and marketing.
"I am fascinated by the rice industry and the challenges presented to rice production more broadly," she said.
Although I don't come from a rice farm, I am incredibly passionate about resource management, sustainability, pest management, and genetics - all of which I would consider vital to rice growing.
"I hope to further Jan Cathcart's legacy as a dedicated and driven contributor to the industry by striving to model aspects of her career in my own. I am also so excited to immerse myself in a like-minded passionate community of women from all walks of life, working in all kinds of roles in the industry.
"The Jan Cathcart Scholarship will allow me to continue my studies, including placements in rural and remote locations, so I can get a greater understanding of the challenges and barriers, and bring that knowledge and expertise to the community I grew up in."
"I am also so grateful there is motivation to reduce and eventually remove the gender gap in agriculture, and I do not take lightly the ability to work hard as a part of opportunities that wouldn't have been available to the generations of women that have come before me."
Hope Fitzpatrick of Moulamein said the Scholarship will help her pursue her vision of establishing an agricultural career within the Riverina, building on her connection to country, as well as living and establishing strong connections with local farmers.
"I am incredibly grateful for the opportunity to have been chosen as one of this year's recipients of the Jan Cathcart Memorial Scholarship," she said.
"The award will provide me with the opportunity to develop networks within the industry and SunRice and to take on new opportunities."
"The funding will allow me to take the time to focus on my studies, and it also means that I am able to reduce my HECS debt and alleviate the financial strain of tertiary study whilst living away from home."
"I believe the Scholarship will help me to work towards achieving my own goals whilst enabling me to have an impact within the rice industry, and setting an example for other young women who are passionate about agriculture, thereby making a difference and continuing Jan's legacy."
Valued at $10,000 a year for up to three years of tertiary study, the Scholarship is designed to support women pursuing a career in agriculture, and has been awarded to twelve other recipients to date:
Since its inception, the SunRice Group has awarded almost $250,000 through the Jan Cathcart Memorial
