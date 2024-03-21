The Land
RFW's Ride for Country Kids raises $350k

March 21 2024 - 8:00pm
RFW Ride for Country Kids covered more than 330 kilometres on the Sapphire Coast. Picture supplied
Royal Far West (RFW) celebrated its 10th Ride for Country Kids, with 50 riders covering more than 330 kilometres and raising $350,000.

