RFW's Ride for Country Kids raises $350k

Royal Far West (RFW) celebrated its 10th Ride for Country Kids, with 50 riders covering more than 330 kilometres and raising $350,000.
The funds will go towards vital health and developmental services in rural and remote communities, to help transform the lives of Australia's country kids.
The event route took riders from coast to country through the Sapphire Coast's amazing scenery and communities, starting in Merimbula, and visiting Eden, Wyndham, Bega, and Tathra before finishing in Cobargo on Tuesday.
Bega Valley Shire Mayor Russell Fitzpatrick and RFW CEO Jacqueline Emery, did the honours on Sunday morning, cutting the ribbon and waving the riders off on their journey.
After three-days of cycling the riders were welcomed to the finish line at Cobargo Primary School, with an excited group of year five and six students welcoming them and joining the riders for a final lap around the school.
Jacqueline Emery celebrated the riders' achievements in helping to make a difference to the lives of country children and families.
"We are so proud of our team of dedicated riders," Ms Emery said.
"They have been busy not only training, but also raising funds and awareness for the work we do at RFW for months.
"It's a huge achievement and we are so thankful for their support.
"These funds will help provide important health services to country communities who need it most.
"Children in rural communities are twice as likely to be developmentally vulnerable than city children, but the support is not always there.
"Country communities have limited access to allied health care, they are facing waiting lists that extend into years, long distances to travel for help - and on top of this they have been impacted by countless natural disasters.
"We aim to bridge this gap and help families access the early intervention they need to help improve their child's life trajectory."
Local rider Graeme Andrews, Millingandi, said it was a tough ride, but worth it knowing every kilometre was making a difference to communities like the one he calls home.
"It's been a huge three days, but it was worth it because we knew we were riding in support of RFW's work supporting country children and families," he said.
"I live locally, and it surprised me hearing from the school principals, local parents and RFW's team about just how challenging it can be to access services here.
"It's also inspiring to see the resilience in the community after the bushfires, and how RFW played an important role in supporting the children and the people around them in the recovery of this."
RFW and its team of multidisciplinary clinicians have been working in primary schools and preschools across the Bega region, supporting thousands of children, parents, and teachers within the community.
Donations to the event are still open, visit: rideforcountrykids.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.