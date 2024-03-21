Steer sells for record-tying price at Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo

A Simmental steer made history repeat itself when being sold for $US1 million ($AUD1.51m) at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo (HLSR) on Saturday.
The grand champion market steer 'Woozy' was exhibited by Blaize Benson, 15, San Angelo, Texas and was purchased by Barbara and Don Jordan, Laura and Steve McNear, and Chris and Lisa Cunningham for the recording-tying price.
Mr Jordan set the previous steer record price in 2022 when purchasing the grand champion junior market steer known as 'Vanilla Ice' was exhibited by Aven Horn, 16, of Abilene, Texas, for $US1 million.
He set the previous record price steer's bid as a way to celebrate his and the HLSR's 90th birthdays, with hopes of keeping the coveted title this year.
"This year, I wanted to defend the world record that I have, and my fellow buyers were nice enough to help me make that a reality," Mr Jordan said.
Don said he has a personal love for the show and rodeo, after being involved in the organisation for the past 70 years.
"I care about it, and there are so many other people that do as well," he said.
"Everybody here contributes what they can and that's what makes it a genius organisation.
"In February 1948, I took a bus to Houston alone and caught a calf in the calf scramble that changed my life, and I've been involved in it ever since aside from when I was in college and the U.S. Navy."
Young cattlemen and exhibitor, Blaize Benson said how grateful he was to show at such an event, after hearing the results of the sale.
"I'm incredibly blessed to be here and am grateful to the man above who put me in this situation," he said.
Blaize's mother, Chelsie Benson, said the family have shown steers since he was eight-years-old.
"He works really hard," she said,
"It doesn't go this way very often."
"I know this is a core memory that he'll have forever."
The Benson family have shown at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo since 2017, except 2020.
"It's really amazing to be able to watch your child's dreams come true," Mrs Benson said.
"It was something he has dreamt of since he started coming here.
"Watching through his eyes has been incredible."
The reserve grand champion steer was award to Madelyn Shickendanz, Perryton, Texas, with her middle-weight Brangus steer.
The steer was purchased by Robert Clay and Dana Barton, John O'Shea and Pam Carmain, Becky and Kelly Joy, and Ben Berg and Diego Berg for $650,000.
"It's just all surreal right now," Miss Shickendanz said.
"I don't think it's really set in.
"I've been on the sale floor before, but never like that as a reserve grand champion."
As a high school senior, miss Shickendanz has completed her journey with Texas Majors and plans to continue to compete at a national level and improving her herd throughout college.
"I maintain my own herd of cattle and show cattle as well, so I'll be able to get some more cows out there and raise some more babies," she said.
Purchaser Robert Clay has donated to the HLSR since 2015, having been involved in the show since 1991 himself.
"Houston is a great place to be, the rodeo is a great place to be, but these kids are our future, and that's how we want to spend our money by giving scholarships to them."
That money goes toward the winners' college costs and the rodeo's educational fund, with Mr Benson receiving $75,000 for raising and showing Woozy.
The HLSR also sets a capped amount above the guaranteed minimum for each auction lot. When bidding exceeds the cap amount, the additional funds go into the HLSR Educational Fund to be used for scholarship and grant recipients.
Since its beginning in 1932, the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo has committed more than $US600 million to the youth of Texas and education.
