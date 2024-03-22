The Land
Steers and heifers sell to dearer trend at Carcoar Blue Ribbon Weaner sale

By Elka Devney
March 23 2024 - 10:00am
Pete Healey, Jaks Bloc, Bathurst, purchased 25, 336kg, Gilmandyke-blood, Angus steers for $1330, on account of Kinross Wolaroi School, Orange. Picture by Elka Devney
Spirited bidders from as far as Queensland proved tough competition at the Carcoar Blue Ribbon weaner sale on Friday as both the steer and heifer market sold to a dearer trend.

