Steers and heifers sell to dearer trend at Carcoar Blue Ribbon Weaner sale

Spirited bidders from as far as Queensland proved tough competition at the Carcoar Blue Ribbon weaner sale on Friday as both the steer and heifer market sold to a dearer trend.
Angus and Angus cross cattle made up 90 per cent of the 7040 head yarding with buyers from the Narromine, Dubbo, Forbes, Young, Bathurst and local area in attendance.
Following localised rain and further predicted falls in the area, AWN Livestock and Property agent Lindsay Fryer, Orange, said the yarding "sold to a dearer market and was on par with last year's sale".
"The cattle were of excellent quality with a majority bred in the local Tablelands area," Mr Fryer said.
"The sale performed to expectations as buyers had a positive glass half full outlook with the talk of rain."
Weaner steers less than 200 kilograms made from $480 to $920 a head, with an average price of 381 cents a kilogram.
Those from 200kg to 280kg attracted bids from $940 to $1180, to average 416c/kg.
Weaner steers that weighed from 280kg to 330kg made $750 to $1400, to average 365c/kg.
While those that tipped the scales at more than 330kg sold from $1150 to $1400.
In the weaner heifers, those less than 200kg attracted bids from $300 to $740 while those from 200kg to 280kg made $530 to $1050.
Weaner heifers that weighed 280kg to 330kg sold from $805 to $1310, and those heavier than 330kg attracted bids from $625 to $1110.
Yearling steers that weighed 330kg to 400kg made $1300 to $1380 while yearling heifers which tipped the scales at 400kg sold to $1090.
Feeder steers that weighed 320kg to 400kg sold from $1140 to $1410.
A pen of 27 Angus steers, 424kg, with Karoo blood topped the sale at $1410 on account of Coleman's Pastoral, Springside, Millthorpe.
Allan Thompson, Glaston Bury, Parkes, was awarded the best pen of steers for 21, 384kg, eight-to-nine-month-old, Millah Murrah-blood, Angus steers, which sold for $1330.
Mr Thompson also sold 19, 339kg, eight-to-nine-month-old, Millah Murrah-blood for $1270.
Kinross Wolaroi School, Orange, sold a pen of 25, 336kg, Gilmandyke-blood, Angus steers for $1330 to Pete Healey, Jaks Bloc, Bathurst.
Mr Healey said the steers will replace a draft he sold at the Carcoar store sale on March 8 and plans to grow them out.
Kinross Wolaroi School also sold a draft of 22, 297kg, Gilmandyke-blood, Angus steers for $1230.
Richard and Colin Rice, JH Rice and Co, Parkes, sold 39, 352kg, eight-to-nine-month-old, Millah Murrah-blood, Angus steers for $1270/head.
The Rice's were also awarded the best pen of heifers for 16, 326kg, eight-to-nine-month-old, Millah Murrah-blood, Angus heifers, which sold for $1310.
Amosfield Angus, Millthorpe, sold 35, 310kg, seven-month-old, Millah Murrah, Hazeldean and Rennylea-blood, Angus heifers, for $1260.
The same vendor also sold 30, 303kg, seven-month-old, Millah Murrah, Hazeldean and Rennylea-blood, Angus heifers, for $1015
The sale was conducted by Central Tablelands Livestock Agents Association.
