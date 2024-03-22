The Land
Home/News/Sydney Royal

Deniliquin studs double win in the Wiltshire Horn ring

Helen DeCosta
By Helen Decosta
March 23 2024 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Grand champion Wiltshire Horn ewe exhibited by O'Loghlin Wiltshire Horn, Deniliquin with Jason O'Loghlin, O'Loghlin Wiltshire Horn and judge Geoff Davy, Lake Coorang, Vic. Photo by Helen De Costa.
Grand champion Wiltshire Horn ewe exhibited by O'Loghlin Wiltshire Horn, Deniliquin with Jason O'Loghlin, O'Loghlin Wiltshire Horn and judge Geoff Davy, Lake Coorang, Vic. Photo by Helen De Costa.

O'Loghlin Wiltshire Horn stud's string of show success continued today at the Sydney Royal Easter Show today.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Helen DeCosta

Helen DeCosta

Livestock Writer

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.