Deniliquin studs double win in the Wiltshire Horn ring

O'Loghlin Wiltshire Horn stud's string of show success continued today at the Sydney Royal Easter Show today.
The Deniliquin based stud claimed the grand champion ewe and grand champion ram ribbons for the feature breed of the meat and dual purpose sheep classes, judged by Geoff Davy, Lake Coorang, Victoria.
Out of a field of nine rams, the grand champion ram was awarded to O'Loghlin Wiltshire Horn stud.
The ram reigned from the ram over one year of age showing a minimum of two permanent teeth class.
Mr Davy said the ram displayed plenty of muscle and shedding ability.
"He was a very good exhibit," he said.
"Paraded himself well and holds his head up when he gets walking."
The Deniliquin stud also won the grand champion ewe ribbon, with a ewe from the under one year of age showing milk teeth only class.
"The champion herself really stood out in her class," Mr Davy said.
"She presents really well.
O'Loghlin Wiltshire Horn stud principal Jason O'Loghlin said the ram was born last year.
"We kept him round as a spare for our sires," he said.
"He was quite successful last year, he was reserve ram at the Australian Sheep and Wool show and reserve ram at our feature show, where there were over 140 Wiltshire Horns.
"So his had a bit of success already but he is a really good easy natured ram and has plenty of body to him."
Mr O'Loghlin said the grand champion ewe, like the ram has had previous show sucess.
"I showed her last year at the feature show and she got reserve ewe of the show, so she'd had a fair bit of success as a ewe lamb," he said.
"She was only 12 weeks old at the time.
"But she's done it again and has been a stand out."
The reserve grand champion was awarded to Windsong Wiltshires, while the reserve champion ewe was claimed by Kallista Wiltshire Horns, Kallista, Vic.
