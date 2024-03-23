Tamworth store sale numbers drop

A reduced yarding of 1222 cattle with 184 calves at Tamworth on Friday saw price drops in most categories. A quantity of mixed and plain quality stock was on offer. The store sale on March 8 had 4199 head with 189 calves penned.
Market reports said there was a fair supply of weaners along with a fairly plain quality penning of yearlings in small numbers.
The reduced penning also saw the buying group shrink, with primarily locals in attendance. However, a buyer from Taroom, Queensland, also had a presence in the steer market.
There was a good selection of cow/calf units, including a high-quality Euro cross line used for herd dispersal.
The Caringal Partnership, Erudgere, Mudgee, had a complete herd dispersal with 100 Charolais cross and Hereford cows and calves aged five to seven years, with calves aged three to seven months, by Charolais bulls.
The Caringal cows with calves topped the sale at $2100, with other pens of Charolais cross cows making $1440 and some Santa Gertrudis cross cows from the same vendor making $1490.
The quality of the offering was a factor in varying market trends, and reduced competition also contributed.
The better-quality lines of weaner steers were sold to cheaper trends; however, they were not as adversely affected as the secondary and plain-quality lines.
The very mixed nature of the yearling steers combined with the low numbers contributed to a much cheaper trend.
Weaner steers topped at $1180, compared to $1290 two weeks ago, and yearling steers topped at $1270, compared to $1310 two weeks ago. Only 457 were sold, while a fortnight ago, there were 2371.
Grant Family Pastoral, Nundle, sold Booragul Angus blood seven to eight-month-old steers for $1050, while the Carnigal PArtnership sold Charolais cross steers for $1270, Angus steers for $1150 and Hereford steers for $1100.
Heifer weaners struggled under reduced competition with market trends that were considerably cheaper. The price gap between the weaner steers and the weaner heifers is as much as 100c/kg on a live weight conversion.
Young heifers topped at $970, a drop from $1150, averaging $620, down $110 from the last sale. Only 364 heifers were offered compared with 1301. Older heifers topped at $1600, down $350 to average $1540.
The general run of cows and calves sold to a cheaper trend of around $100/unit with plain condition lightweight cows with very young calves at foot selling down to $775 while the better quality lines with larger calves at foot sold to $1560.
Cows topped this week at $2100, up from $1825, which would have pleased vendors.
Some good pregnancy-tested-in-calf (PTIC) cows presented in forward condition, and they sold for a top of $1400.
Earlier in the week, Tamworth's automatic weather service recorded falls of 105mm, which should give plenty of prospective crop finishers some heart for early sown crops and to pull the planter out of the shed.
Other falls for the week included Woolbrook 62, Bendemeer 63, Glen Elgin 64, Guyra 25, Terry Hie Hie 41, Wollomombi 38, Nundle 45, Warialda 51, Nowendoc 50, Gravesend 39, Quirindi 23, Glenbawn Dam, 44, Merriwa 34 and Scone 62.
