The Land
Home/Markets

Tamworth store sale numbers drop

Simon Chamberlain
By Simon Chamberlain
March 23 2024 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ross Turnbull, Eulourie, Upper Horton and Ray White Rural Tamworth's Scott Simshauser. The lead of the Eulourie steers sold for $1180 with a total consignment of 98 head. Picture supplied by Michelle Mawhinney
Ross Turnbull, Eulourie, Upper Horton and Ray White Rural Tamworth's Scott Simshauser. The lead of the Eulourie steers sold for $1180 with a total consignment of 98 head. Picture supplied by Michelle Mawhinney

A reduced yarding of 1222 cattle with 184 calves at Tamworth on Friday saw price drops in most categories. A quantity of mixed and plain quality stock was on offer. The store sale on March 8 had 4199 head with 189 calves penned.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Simon Chamberlain

Simon Chamberlain

Journalist

I have comprehensive experience in rural and regional journalism, as well as more than six years as a media officer for several politicians and worked in local government. I rejoined The Land in May 2022 and have loved being back in harness, reporting on a massive range of topics.

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.