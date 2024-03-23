Photos from the 2024 Albury Gold Cup

Thousands flocked to Albury Racing Club on Friday, March 22, for the second day of the 2024 Albury Gold Cup carnival.
The Annabel Neasham-trained Fawkner Park took out the main race, scoring an arrogant win in the $200,000 Albury Gold Cup (2000m).
Fawkner Park was still sixth at the 400m mark but quickly gathered in the leaders and exploded away over the final furlong to demolish his rivals by more than three lengths.
Blue was the winning colour of the day at the revitalised Fashions on the Field competition, with the changes receiving a largely positive response.
Fashions ambassador Bronwyn Robertson said the number of entries was more than double than the 30 entrants last year.
As well as the racing, many spectators came for the food, the fashions and the chance to catch up with friends.
ACM photographer Mark Jesser captured many of the day's highlights - check out his photo gallery from a picture perfect day.
