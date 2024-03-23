Teenager dies, another in critical condition, after crash in Central West

One teenager has died and another remains in a critical condition following a single-vehicle crash in the state's Central West overnight.
Emergency services were called to The Gipps Way, near Burcher, about 50 kilometres south of Condobolin, following reports of crash just after midnight on Sunday, March 24, police said in a statement.
"Officers attached to the Central West Police District attended and located a utility that had left the roadway and rolled," the statement read.
"First responders tried to revive a male occupant of the vehicle - believed to be aged in his teens - who is yet to be formally identified - however, he died at the scene.
"A second male - also believed to be aged in his teens - was treated for serious injuries and conveyed to West Wyalong Hospital before being airlifted to Liverpool Hospital for further treatment."
A crime scene was established as specialist police investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident.
A report will be prepared for the information of the coroner.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.