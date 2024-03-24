Strong sales, biosecurity levy and readers deliver their verdict on the government

The Land team are down at Sydney Royal covering all the big events while Oxley the Explorer has been left behind but he's sure to hear some whispers from the show.
But, making news this week:
The government's controversial biosecurity protection levy legislation has been referred to the Senate Standing Committee on Rural and Regional Affairs and Transport for scrutiny. The levy is scheduled to be up-and-running on July 1.
The Land released the results of a survey where readers ranked the NSW Labor government. The verdict was a resounding fail with readers (301 polled) giving the NSW government an overall mark of 36 per cent on delivering for issues impacting on the bush.
There was strong stud interest at the top end of the Burrawang Dorper and White Dorper on-property sale on Monday, with a South Australian operator buying the top two lots. Dorpers sold to good demand throughout the catalogue, but it was a White Dorper that reached the top price of $20,000.
Spirited bidders from as far as Queensland proved tough competition at the Carcoar Blue Ribbon weaner sale on Friday as both the steer and heifer market sold to a dearer trend. Angus and Angus-cross cattle made up 90 per cent of the 7040 head yarding with buyers from the Narromine, Dubbo, Forbes, Young, Bathurst and local area in attendance.
Angus heifers pregnancy-tested-in-calf to the $225,000 Texas Iceman R725 topped at $4300 at Macka's Beef female sale at Gloucester on Thursday. A yarding of 620 cows with calves, PTIC cows and heifers, and unjoined heifers averaged $1752.
Our Sydney Royal coverage will continue throughout the week. To stay on top of everything that's going on, check out this story that we will update throughout the show.
Not everyone has the foresight to make good money from the stock market and that is why most people employ the services of a financial planner or stockbroker to make those decisions.
Speaking at the supermarket pricing inquiry in Orange last week, one orchardist was lamenting a decision made years ago.
"Stupidly after a good run of harvests, we reinvested in the orchard," he said.
"We should have bought shares in Woolworths instead."
Hindsight is always 20-20.
A wet, humid summer on the Far North Coast has helped to foster a range of pasture-reducing ailments.
This includes common army worm, which has been so much of a headache that producers can't seem to get the threat of reduced winter feed off their back.
In fact, one livestock producer of note arrived at a store sale with a grub crawling across his shoulders. Obviously these things are "bloody everywhere".
During the recent Great Southern Supreme Merino show at Bathurst, a group of Merino breeders were enjoying their dinner at one of the city's renowned restaurants.
The chef had put a lot of skill into preparing the dinner, and as he approached the table, he inquired of one diner: "How'd you find your steak?"
To which question said diner replied: "I moved a couple of chips".
