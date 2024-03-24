Woman dies after crash on state highway

A woman has died following a two-vehicle crash on a state highway.
Emergency services were called to the Kamilaroi Highway, Curlewis, south of Gunnedah, following reports of a two-vehicle crash involving an Iveco truck and a Mitsubishi Triton at roughly midday on Sunday, March 24, police said in a statement.
"The passenger of the Triton - a woman aged in her 30s - was unable to be revived and died at the scene," the statement read.
"Both the driver of the Iveco and the Triton were taken to Tamworth and Gunnedah Hospital for mandatory testing.
"A crime scene has been established and an investigation into the circumstances surrounding this incident has commenced."
A report will be prepared for the information of the coroner.
As inquiries continue, anyone with information or dash cam footage about this incident is urged to contact Oxley Police District or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
