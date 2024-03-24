Faces from the 2024 Sydney Royal Show | Sunday, March 24

There was plenty happening at Sydney Royal Show on Sunday, March 24.
Along with the announcement of the The Land Sydney Royal AgShows NSW Young Woman, the The Royal Agricultural Society of NSW Youth Medal was awarded along with the Peter Taylor Memorial Perpetual Trophy.
Those competitions made up a part of a huge day plus, members of The Land were out and about again capturing photos around the show.
We'll be looking to get photos of the patrons right throughout the show.
So, if you see a journalist or photographer from The Land, feel free to say hello, have a yarn and jump in a photo with your family and mates.
You can get all the latest news from Sydney Royal, including the livestreams, right here.
