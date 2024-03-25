Parkes MP, Mark Coulton, to retire at next federal election

Warialda's Mark Coulton, who has been the Federal Member for Parkes since the seat's inception 16 years ago has announced he will retire at the next federal election.
"It is with mixed emotions that I announce that I will not be contesting the seat of Parkes at the next federal election," Mr Coulton said in a media statement on Monday morning.
"It has been an incredible honour to represent the people of the Parkes electorate for more than 16 years, but the time has come for me to step aside.
"I've spent the past 16 years travelling hundreds of thousands of kilometres across my electorate, getting to know the strong and vibrant communities I represent.
"It has been a great privilege and I'm extremely proud of everything we've been able to achieve over that time.
"But it's time for a fresh face to take up the baton and I'm looking forward to the members of The Nationals in the Parkes electorate finding a suitable replacement who can continue to provide strong representation in Canberra."
Mr Coulton was first elected to the House of Representatives for the seat of Parkes, in 2007. He has since been re-elected in 2010, 2013, 2016, 2019, and 2022.
In June 2022, he was appointed as the National Party's Chief Whip. He previously served as the Minister for Regional Health, Regional Communications and Local Government from February 2020 until July 2021.
He was first appointed to the Coalition Government Ministry on May 26, 2019 by former Prime Minister Scott Morrison as the Minister for Regional Services, Decentralisation and Local Government, and Assistant Trade and Investment Minister. From March 2018 to May 2019, Mr Coulton was the Assistant Minister for Trade, Tourism and Investment.
During his time in the Federal Parliament, he has also held the positions of Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, National Party's Chief Whip, Shadow Parliamentary Secretary for Ageing and the Voluntary Sector, Shadow Parliamentary Secretary for Water and Conservation and Shadow Parliamentary Secretary for Regional Development and Emerging Trade Markets.
Prior to his election to the House of Representatives, Mr Coulton was the Mayor of Gwydir Shire Council from 2004 until 2007.
The electorate of Parkes covers an area of 393 413 square kilometres, which is 49 per cent of NSW and has an economy based on agriculture and mining.
As the Federal Member for Parkes, he represents one of the largest Aboriginal populations in the Australian Parliament.
When Parliament is not sitting, Mr Coulton and his wife, Robyn, travel massive distances to meet with their constituents. They also carry a comprehensive collection of Slim Dusty CDs for in-car entertainment.
"I will continue to proudly represent this wonderful electorate with the utmost enthusiasm until the next election," Mr Coulton added.
