Parkes MP, Mark Coulton, to retire at next federal election

Simon Chamberlain
By Simon Chamberlain
March 25 2024 - 12:00pm
Federal Member for Parkes, Mark Coulton, outside his Dubbo Electorate office and his trusty Landcruiser. Mr Coulton has announced he will retire at the next Federal Election. Picture supplied
Warialda's Mark Coulton, who has been the Federal Member for Parkes since the seat's inception 16 years ago has announced he will retire at the next federal election.

