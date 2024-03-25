The Land
Home/Markets

Dungog in-calf heifers top annual Angus breeder sale

JB
By Jamie Brown
Updated March 25 2024 - 3:46pm, first published 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Angus breeders sold to a brighter market on Friday, at Dungog. Photo supplied.
Angus breeders sold to a brighter market on Friday, at Dungog. Photo supplied.

Dungog annual Angus sale on Friday reached a peak of $2800 for heifers pregnancy tested in calf.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JB

Jamie Brown

North Coast reporter

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.