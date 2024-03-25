Dungog in-calf heifers top annual Angus breeder sale

Dungog annual Angus sale on Friday reached a peak of $2800 for heifers pregnancy tested in calf.
Of the 370 head offered for sale there was a 100 per cent clearance in a brighter market, compared to previous weeks, reported Dillon and Sons' livestock agent Kel Sullivan.
"Confidence around the Dungog area is higher than most," he said. "We've had a good run of storms and the local market is strong."
Weaner steers sold from $800 to $1035. Angus weaner heifers made from $575 to $700.
Heifers PTIC clocked bids from $1650 to $2800.Cows with calves made from $1400 to $2275.
Yearling steers sold to $1100 a head for Mal Willmott, Eccleston, who also sold a dozen yearling Angus heifers, lighter weight, to average $900.
Weaner steers made a top of $1075 for David Barnes, Branxton, who took calves off their mothers the day before, going to Mick Want, Glenoak.
Gresford producer John Faulkner sold 10 weaner heifers to an average of $700.
Meanwhile a pen of stud-bred Urban Angus heifers, from Wallarobba, PTIC to an early son of Texas Iceman, reached the sale-top bid of $2800, going to an undisclosed bidder.
Lilymere Ag at Pinebrush sold 38 Angus heifers in calf to a Forres bull to average $1800, going to Sally and Richard Verhuel at Seeham.
Of the cows with calves, Dungog's own Forres Angus sold first calf cows to Darren cox, Wallarobba for $2275 a unit.
The stud also sold cows with calves to $2225, going to Woodbury Pastoral at Clarencetown.
The sale was hosted by Dillon and Sons, Dungog.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.