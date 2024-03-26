Glenmorgan built for maximised beef production | Video

Glenmorgan is 1119 hectares (2765 acres) of NSW New England grazing country that has been meticulously developed to optimise beef production.
The outstanding 20,000 DSE property is located on Glenshiel Road at Llangothlin, about 11km north of Guyra, and is being offered by noted Angus seedstock producers, the Morgan family.
Glenmorgan features extensive pasture development, excellent infrastructure, and first-class livestock handling facilities.
High performance pastures comprise of a multi-species mix of fescue, phalaris, cocksfoot, brome and prairie grasses plus plantain, chickory and clovers.
The highly productive property is backed by an annual fertiliser program, which includes both ground and aerial applications.
The comprehensive fencing program includes an extensive laneway system and 19km of dedicated tree lanes.
The laneway network includes internal roads and access grids enabling efficient vehicle and livestock movements.
The laneways are equipped with water and used as holding paddocks and provide a double fence barrier for bulls during the breeding season.
The main double bugle design cattle yards are under a 49x45m shed designed to minimise noise and maximise air flow.
The yards are equipped with a CIA crush, weigh box, three way off-scales draft, G-force, a seven way drafting pound, numerous drafting yards and bull sale pens, double deck loading ramp and a sale ring.
The main working area is all on concrete flooring with a high pressure washdown hydrant installed adjacent to the crush.
There is also a second set of yards with an undercover vet area with a race, crush, weigh box and display pens.
Hay and pasture silage has also been cut on the property.
There is a reticulated water system supplying a network of troughs. There is also a 13 megalitre dam, a bore, the reliable Georges Creek as well as 80 plus dams, including some spring-fed dams.
Structural improvements include four machinery sheds, one equipped with a commercial scale welding facility, fuel shed, a three stand raised board shearing shed with attached sheep yards, and shearers quarters.
The circa 1903 Glenmorgan homestead features a spacious five bedroom, three bathroom design with an office and sewing room. A striking feature is the stone wall entrance, pathways and a large, all weather outdoor entertainment area.
There is also a renovated five bedroom, two bathroom manager's home and a three bedroom cottage.
Contact Andrew Starr, 0428 792 466, Ray White Rural NSW, or Bruce Birch, 0428 363 063, Birch Rural.
